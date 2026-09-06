Karan Johar remembered his late father, Yash Johar, on his birth anniversary with an emotional tribute. He shared anecdotes about his father's humour, including a funny story about a Burberry jacket, and his final words of wisdom.

Karan Johar remembered his late father, legendary film producer Yash Johar, on his birth anniversary with an emotional Instagram post that revisited their bond, his father’s humour and the values he left behind. Sharing a childhood photograph of himself with Yash Johar, the filmmaker wrote, “Happy birthday papa, miss you everyday”.

The tribute went beyond a simple remembrance as Karan opened up about cherished memories from his childhood and adulthood, including an amusing exchange over his first designer jacket after the release of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' Recalling the moment, Karan wrote, “I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)... I wore it and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion).”

A 'Buri' Burberry Jacket Story

His father’s reaction became one of the memories Karan continues to treasure. “My father looked at me perplexed and asked, "Beta... yeh kya hai...?"” Karan recalled. After proudly telliung him the jacket was from Burberry, he remembered Yash Johar replying, “Beta yeh Burberry nahi... Bahut buri hai...” “I was shattered and then almost immediately burst out laughing!” Karan wrote, describing his father as “rooted, basic and very very funny”.

A Father's Unwavering Belief

The filmmaker also recalled how Yash Johar remained one of his biggest supporters, even encouraging him to consider becoming a mainstream Hindi film hero. According to Karan, his father would tell him, “Tu itna handsome hai- hero ban ja! Horse riding kyun nahi sekhta?!” Karan juxtaposed his father’s enthusiastic belief in him with his mother’s more practical assessment. He recalled her telling him, “Son you cannot be infront of the camera and certainly not on a horse”.

Final Words and a Promise

For Karan, however, his father was more than a supportive parent. “But my father was my hero,” he wrote, before highlighting Yash Johar’s values, kindness, humility and selflessness. Karan also shared the deeply personal memory of his father’s final days. After a chemotherapy session, Yash Johar told him, “I don't want to leave mom and you but I feel like I am going to... Just promise me you will always be kind... success means nothing if you're not kind. And take care of mom, like I have.”

Karan recalled being with his father when he was on a ventilator and knowing that there was no hope. He wrote, “Papa I will take care of mom like a parent and a child... I promise”. He then described the moment his father’s levels began to drop, writing, “His levels began to drop and very soon...he went... He was waiting to hear just that...”

Concluding his tribute, Karan reflected on the enduring nature of his loss. “He left a void in my life 22 years ago that I refuse to fill...and I never will... When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday. What a blessing that is for me.... Miss you papa...everyday”

Bollywood's Affectionate Response

The tribute drew an affectionate response from members of the Hindi film fraternity. Manish Malhotra commented, “Yashji” with red-heart emojis, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared rows of hearts. Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “He was the kindest ever”, while Farah Khan Kunder remembered him with both affection and humour, “He was the Best... i wonder smtimes what he would say about ur outfits today”.

Yash Johar's Enduring Legacy

Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions in 1976, died in 2004. His legacy continues through the production house and through Karan, who has frequently spoken about his father’s influence. Karan has also kept his father’s memory close by naming his son Yash after him. (ANI)