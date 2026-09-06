A woman from Noida shared a video on Instagram claiming that people came in drunk to watch Mirzapur. She also questioned the theatre management for such carelessness. Keep scrolling to know more.

Mirzapur, the film, has finally hit the theatres, and fans are loving every bit of it. The intense drama is a fresh take on the already existing series that has managed to win hearts already. If you are an ardent Mirzapur fan, then you know how high the stakes always are in this intense drama. Audiences are enjoying the film, and there's no denying that. Except for this one woman from Noida, and for all the right reasons.

Noida Woman Shares Bad Mirzapur Screening Experience

Yes, you read that right. A Noida-based content creator, Anamika, took to Instagram and shared a video of herself walking out of the film's screening after people arrived drunk to see it. Anamika said, “We came out of the theatre, not because the film was bad, but because the crowd was so bad. Daaru pee kar aa rakhe hain log (People have come drunk). Now everyone has come out, she said, "Get those people out, then we'll go back in." We knew the crowd would not be great, but did not expect it to be so bad. We were having such fun in the film, though.”

She also added that she and her friend had decided to go home because the theatre management was not helping them. “We will go home now, because it is getting late. They are saying we will accommodate you in another auditorium, because we can't throw those people out. What is this? They are telling us to dial 100. Why would we? The management (of the theatre) should do it. Mood kharab ho gaya (My mood is ruined),”

How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “It's High time now Pvr & inox should use blower test for movie entry.” Another wrote, “I completely agree with you. And based on your experience, couples and families to avoid watching movies in theatres after 6 or 7 PM. I also do the same. I know it sounds unfair, but that's the kind of atmosphere we have.” One more wrote, “Crowd is the reason i watch everything on Ott.”