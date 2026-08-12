Radhika Pandit marked her 10th engagement anniversary with Yash by sharing an unseen video from their 2016 engagement ceremony in Goa. The actress penned a heartfelt note as fans revisited the couple's special day and praised their journey.

Yash and Radhika Pandit are widely regarded as one of Sandalwood's most loved celebrity couples, and fans are always eager to catch a glimpse of them together. The couple has often won hearts with their chemistry and family moments, while their relationship continues to attract attention from Kannada cinema audiences.

On August 12, 2016, Yash and Radhika exchanged rings at a grand engagement ceremony in Goa, attended by close friends, family members and several Sandalwood stars. Now, as they mark 10 years since their engagement, Radhika has given fans a special glimpse into the memorable occasion by sharing a beautiful video from the ceremony.

The Engagement Video

A video from Yash and Radhika's engagement has now been shared on social media, giving fans a closer look at their special day. The beautifully shot video features several moments from the ceremony, with Radhika looking stunning in her engagement attire.

Sharing the video, Radhika penned a heartfelt caption: "It's been 10 years today since our engagement. A lifetime of love. Our favorite story, which is still being written. 12/8/2016. You will always be my favorite YES."

The video begins with glimpses of Yash and Radhika getting ready for their engagement. The couple can then be seen exchanging rings at a picturesque location before celebrating the occasion by cutting a cake.

The video quickly caught the attention of fans, who expressed their happiness at seeing glimpses of the couple's journey from their engagement day. Many users described them as a 'match made in heaven' and praised the couple for continuing to grow together. Radhika's outfit and overall look also received considerable attention from fans.

Yash And Radhika's Love Story

Yash and Radhika tied the knot in Bengaluru in December 2016, a few months after their engagement. The couple welcomed their daughter on December 2, 2018, followed by their son on October 30, 2019.

Radhika has taken a break from acting since her marriage but continues to remain a much-loved actress among Kannada cinema fans. Yash, meanwhile, continues to be one of the biggest names in Sandalwood, with several highly anticipated projects generating buzz among audiences across India and beyond.

As the couple marks a decade since their engagement, the video has given fans an opportunity to revisit one of the most special chapters of their relationship.