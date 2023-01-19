Radhika Merchant Mehendi Ceremony: Anant Ambani's would-be-wife looks radiant in a pink lehenga - VIEW PICS
A new set of Radhika Merchant from her mehendi ceremony have gone viral on the internet. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in the month of December last year at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.
Image: Varinder Chawla / Instagram
It was back in December 2022 that celebration time at the Ambani residence commenced when the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika did look adorable as they could not stop smiling while looking at each other.
Now, a fresh and new set of pictures from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's mehendi ceremony have gone viral on social media. In the pics, we can see that Anant Ambani's wife-to-be, Radhika Merchant, is channeling her inner glow by dressing up in a poised and elegant way within an Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla-designed pink heavily embroidered lehenga.
ALSO READ: Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple
Image: Varinder Chawla / Instagram
For her mehendi ceremony, Radhika Merchant chose to wear a stunning, heavy ornamented pink lehenga designed by label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Varinder Chawla / Instagram
Like every other would-be bride, even Radhika Merchant proudly flaunted her A-game in this pre-wedding bridal look before the big D-day. She looked amazing and gave total would-be bride vibes dressed in her desi avatar as she posed with a sunny and bright smile.
Image: Varinder Chawla / Instagram
Ace bollywood and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is said to have captured the beautiful moments of Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony. The decor was so good that it was just apt for the perfect pictures. Radhika is making the best of the beautifully conceptualized decor and ambience for her Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Varinder Chawla / Instagram
Her hairs were in a long braid decorated with white flowers and kept in her front. Radhika looks excited and happy as she poses with a radiant smile. She is showing off her pre-wedding soiree, Mehendi bridal look proudly. She is standing straight in this pic as her look and dress is a visual treat for fans and netizens.
Image: Varinder Chawla / Instagram
Radhika Merchant has accessorized her heavy embellished pink-colored lehenga with gold jewelry. Her tastefully ethnic jewelry paired with the lehenga has lots of emerald and pearl work detailing. She is showing her entire Mehendi outfit and lehenga as she has given a breath-taking pose, which is just unmissable.
ALSO READ: Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ?