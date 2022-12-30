Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ?

    It is an exciting time for the Mukesh Ambani family. The Reliance scion Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant at Srinathji Temple. According to reports, it might be true that Bollywood singer Mika Singh has charged a heft fee of 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at their engagement ceremony.

    Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    Mukesh Ambani hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand engagement party at his Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor were among the other Bollywood stars who attended the bash. Singer Mika Singh performed for the couple at the party. Reportedly, he charged a massive fee of Rs 1.5 crore.

    The Ambanis sure know how to celebrate a special occasion! From hosting the biggest Diwali parties to star-studded guest lists for pujas, they invite the A-listers of Bollywood. On Thursday evening, stars from the Hindi film industry again joined the family.

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

    To celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony, they arranged a grand celebratory party at Antilia. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh attended the bash last night. Janhvi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Meezan Jafri, Sagarika Ghatge, Armaan Jain, and Orry Awatramani were also spotted arriving at Antilia.

    Former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also attended the party with his son Aditya Thackeray. The newly engaged couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening after seeking blessings at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. They got a warm welcome from their loved ones with flowers, fireworks, and dhol beats. The highlight of the evening was the power-packed performance by Punjabi singer Mika Singh.

    An inside video, which has surfaced online, shows him singing for the couple and making the Ambanis groove to his peppy tracks. Mika, one of the most popular singers in Bollywood, reportedly charged an exorbitant fee for a short performance. If reports are to be believed, the Aaj Ki Party hitmaker charged a massive Rs 1.5 core for a 10-minute performance.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

    For those unaware, we love her bond with every member of the Ambani family. At that moment, global icon Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity and endlessly teased Anant Ambani about Radhika on the stage during Akash Ambani and Shloka's engagement bash, and the rumors got confirmed. For the uninitiated ones, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. After completing her graduate degree from New York University in Politics and Economics. Radhika came to India and worked as a Sales Executive at Isprava in 2017.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela drops a cryptic post of 'praying' after cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident - READ vma

    Urvashi Rautela drops a cryptic post of 'praying' after cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident - READ

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actress' mother alleges Sheezan Khan slapped her daughter and more- report

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement vma

    Tunisha Sharma death: Supreme court lawyer defines abetment to suicide, maid gives her statement

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year RBA

    KGF star Yash collaborates with Bengaluru Traffic Police; urges fans not to drink and drive on New Year

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    BTS V rings in first birthday without Jin hyung; Kolkata fans put LED Ad for Taehyung - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Karmayogi BJP leaders laud PM Modi for continuing with work despite mother Heerabens demise AJR

    'Karmayogi': BJP leaders laud PM Modi for continuing with work despite mother Heeraben's demise

    NEP CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern - adt

    NEP, CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern

    UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details - adt

    UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details

    PM Modi paved way for development of farmers Union minister Amit Shah in Mandya AJR

    'PM Modi paved way for development of farmers': Union minister Amit Shah in Mandya

    football Remembering King Pele enjoying beautiful game with school children in Delhi-ayh

    Remembering King Pele enjoying 'beautiful game' with school children in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon