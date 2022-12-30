Did Mika Singh charge 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony ?

It is an exciting time for the Mukesh Ambani family. The Reliance scion Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant at Srinathji Temple. According to reports, it might be true that Bollywood singer Mika Singh has charged a heft fee of 1.5 crores for a ten-minute performance at their engagement ceremony.

Mukesh Ambani hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand engagement party at his Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor were among the other Bollywood stars who attended the bash. Singer Mika Singh performed for the couple at the party. Reportedly, he charged a massive fee of Rs 1.5 crore.

The Ambanis sure know how to celebrate a special occasion! From hosting the biggest Diwali parties to star-studded guest lists for pujas, they invite the A-listers of Bollywood. On Thursday evening, stars from the Hindi film industry again joined the family.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple

To celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony, they arranged a grand celebratory party at Antilia. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh attended the bash last night. Janhvi Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Meezan Jafri, Sagarika Ghatge, Armaan Jain, and Orry Awatramani were also spotted arriving at Antilia.

Former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also attended the party with his son Aditya Thackeray. The newly engaged couple returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening after seeking blessings at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. They got a warm welcome from their loved ones with flowers, fireworks, and dhol beats. The highlight of the evening was the power-packed performance by Punjabi singer Mika Singh.

An inside video, which has surfaced online, shows him singing for the couple and making the Ambanis groove to his peppy tracks. Mika, one of the most popular singers in Bollywood, reportedly charged an exorbitant fee for a short performance. If reports are to be believed, the Aaj Ki Party hitmaker charged a massive Rs 1.5 core for a 10-minute performance.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

For those unaware, we love her bond with every member of the Ambani family. At that moment, global icon Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity and endlessly teased Anant Ambani about Radhika on the stage during Akash Ambani and Shloka's engagement bash, and the rumors got confirmed. For the uninitiated ones, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare. After completing her graduate degree from New York University in Politics and Economics. Radhika came to India and worked as a Sales Executive at Isprava in 2017.