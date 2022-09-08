Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhika Apte puts cleavage on display in black bralette; see pics

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    Actor Radhika Apte arrived for the trailer launch event of ‘Vikram Vedha’ which was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Radhika sported a black bralette paired with flowy high-waist pants as she flaunted her cleavage in the pictures.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    When one recalls bold and beautiful actors from the Hindi film industry, you can’t miss out on Radhika Apte’s name. She is one of the top contenders who have not only impressed the audience with their stunning acting skills but also the sensuous looks. If there is a meaty character, you know that Radhika fits the bill! The actor was seen slaying it in a black ensemble as she arrived for the trailer launch event of Vikram Vedha in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Radhika Apte opted for a cleavage revealing black bralette for the trailer launch event. The actor paired it with flowy black pants. In all, Radhika’s black ensemble was not only cleavage revealing, but also showed off her midriff.

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Keeping it to basic, yet gorgeous, Radhika Apte accessorised her look with two delicate chains, one of which came with a pendant. As for her look, she applied minimal makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ was dropped by the makers on Thursday. The film also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role where she plays the character of a lawyer.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Vikram Vedha is Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same title. The original movie that released in the year 2017, starred actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. Both, the remake and the original, have been directed by Pushkar and Gauri. The film will hit the theatres on September 30.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 7 Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda

    pro wrestling AEW all elite wrestling: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles-ayh

    AEW: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles

    Vikram Vedha Trailer Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan gripping face off will leave you impressed drb

    Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's gripping face-off will leave you impressed

    Karan Johar reveals the kind of Astras used in Brahmastra drb

    Karan Johar reveals the kind of ‘Astras’ used in Brahmastra

    Sidharth Malhotra first look from Thank God revealed trailer to drop on Friday drb

    Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

    Recent Stories

    gujarat 26/11 hero Lance Naik Gopal Singh Bhadoriya family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult' snt

    26/11 hero's family refuses to accept 'Shaurya Chakra' sent by post; call it an 'insult'

    football After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat snt

    After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat?

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: KL Rahul leads as Rohit Sharma rests; India asked to bat against Afghanistan-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: KL Rahul leads as Rohit Sharma rests; India asked to bat

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers presents Gold Loan Utsav with exciting festive offers

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers presents Gold Loan Utsav with exciting festive offers

    Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette drb

    Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon