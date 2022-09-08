Radhika Apte puts cleavage on display in black bralette; see pics

Actor Radhika Apte arrived for the trailer launch event of ‘Vikram Vedha’ which was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Radhika sported a black bralette paired with flowy high-waist pants as she flaunted her cleavage in the pictures.

Image: Varinder Chawla

When one recalls bold and beautiful actors from the Hindi film industry, you can’t miss out on Radhika Apte’s name. She is one of the top contenders who have not only impressed the audience with their stunning acting skills but also the sensuous looks. If there is a meaty character, you know that Radhika fits the bill! The actor was seen slaying it in a black ensemble as she arrived for the trailer launch event of Vikram Vedha in Mumbai on Thursday.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Radhika Apte opted for a cleavage revealing black bralette for the trailer launch event. The actor paired it with flowy black pants. In all, Radhika's black ensemble was not only cleavage revealing, but also showed off her midriff.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Keeping it to basic, yet gorgeous, Radhika Apte accessorised her look with two delicate chains, one of which came with a pendant. As for her look, she applied minimal makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ was dropped by the makers on Thursday. The film also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role where she plays the character of a lawyer.

Image: Varinder Chawla