Disha Patani flaunts bikini body in white bralette

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 7:14 PM IST

    Actor Disha Patani is an absolute beach-baby and her Instagram proves it every single time. The actor has more than often shared pictures and videos of herself at a beach. Now, Disha has shared a throwback picture from one of her Maldives trips; check out.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    If there is one actor who often misses his/her vacations, it is nonne but Disha Patani. Every once in a while, Disha tends to share throwback pictures from the amazing vacations that she goes on. And when it is about going on a vacation, Disha’s favourite destination seems to be Maldives or any other beachy place. Looks like Disha has been missing the pristine white beaches of Maldives as the actor shared a throwback picture on Thursday from one of her trips to Maldives.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    In the photograph that Disha Patani shared on her Instagram handle, the actor is seen wearing a white bralette and matching bottons, as she flaunted her bikini body while posing for the picture.

    ALSO READ: Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    For her tropical beachwear, Disha Patani opted to go all white in a stunning bikini set. Her strapless bikini had a bling touch to it because of the golden accents. She layered it with fringed shrug, adding another leaf to her swimwear collection.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani shows sensuous moves in bikini top, skirt

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    The actor is known to visit Maldives frequently. There are no two thoughts about the fact that Disha Patani’s favourite destination is Maldives. And if you had any doubts about it, her Instagram handle would prove you wrong!

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Going by Disha Patani’s pictures that sher shares on her social media handles, it would not be wrong to say that the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor is an absolute water baby! When she is at a beach, you know that she is at her happiest best.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. She was starred along with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming film ‘Yoddha’.

