    Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda

    There have been rumours doing rounds about actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Nanda. Now, it seems that the rumours might be true as Siddhant’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-star Ishaan Khattar has dropped some hints in this regard.

    Koffee With Karan 7 Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' often remains in the limelight. In the 10th episode of the show that streamed on Thursday, the cast of 'Phone Bhoot' comprising of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar were the guests on the show.

    The show began with Katrina Kaif speaking at length about how she met her actor-hubby Vicky Kaushal for the first time. She also went on to talk about how she has moulded in her new Punjabi family with her in-laws.

    While Katrina Kaif’s first meeting with Vicky Kaushal is something that everyone wanted to know about, there were some more revelations on the show. And it was about none other but Siddhant Chaturvedi’s relationship status.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

    For a while now, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. While there has not been an official confirmation on this by either of them, their Instagram activities had a different story to tell.

    But now, looks like the official word on their relationship is finally out! It was none other than Ishaan Khattar who dropped a major hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda’s relationship.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's gripping face-off will leave you impressed

    When Karan Johar asked Siddhant Chaturvedi whether he liked anyone, he said that he is only concentrating on his work. That is when Ishaan Khattar jumped in the conversation and told Karan to ask him a question about “Ananda”, hinting to Navya Nanda’s surname.

    Although Siddhant Chaturvedi was able to dodge the conversation around “Ananda”, Karan Johar, later in the show, told Siddhant that he knows he is lying about his relationship status to be as single.

    Meanwhile, Ishaan Khattar also accepted that he was dating Ananya Panday in the past. He also revealed that Ananya was the best thing that happened to him, irrespective of their separation.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
