    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas slays in black while film’s promotions in Delhi

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Prabhas is running on a busy schedule ahead of the release of Radhe Shyam on March 11. The actor was papped in New Delhi on Wednesday for a promotional event.

    With only two days left for the big theatrical release of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam’, the makers are pulling all stops to promote the film across the length and breadth of the country. Recently, Prabhas and Pooja were in Mumbai for the curtain raiser of their film’s release trailer. The event was held on March 2. The makers are not only promoting the film in South India but given that Radhe Shyam is a Pan-India film, the promotions are being held in Mumbai and Delhi as well.

    On Wednesday, Prabhas travelled to the national capital to attend a promotional event of Radhe Shyam where he interacted with the media there.

    Prabhas was seen in a dapper avatar as the actor wore a black blazer and shirt over blue denim jeans for the event in New Delhi.

    The black shades and the olive-green loafers that Prabhas wore added more to his uber cool look.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

    The ‘Baahubali’ actor struck a few cool poses for the shutterbugs who had been waiting to capture him in their lenses.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: It is a lot of responsibility, says Prabhas on being a Pan-India star

    Meanwhile, Prabhas, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News spoke at length about Radhe Shyam, Baahubali’s future instalments and how it feels to be a Pan-India star.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

    Radhe Shyam, the fourth Pan-India film of Prabhas, after Baahubali – The Beginning, Baahubali – The Conclusion and Saaho, will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Prabhas (as Vikramaditya) and Pooja Hegde (as Prerna) in the lead roles.

