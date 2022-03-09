Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prabhas reveals the things one must expect from his upcoming film Radhe Shayam, also starring Pooja Hegde.

    Exclusive Radhe Shyam Prabhas reveals what to expect from his and Pooja Hegde film drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    After several delays, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s much-awaited film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is all set to release in the theatres on Friday, March 11. Just a couple of days before its release, Radhe Shyam’s lead actor, Prabhas, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, has revealed a few details about what the audiences should be expecting from the film.

    Prabhas has given blockbuster Pan India hits in the past including the two installations of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. His third film 'Saaho' also did a decent business on the Pan-India level. However, this is for the first time that Prabhas will be seen in a romantic role on the Pan-India level. Radhe Shyam is a romantic thriller drama and Prabhas is hoping that his fans would love him as Vikramaditya. “It is for the first time that I am doing a love story for Pan-India film, other than Telugu,” said Prabhas in the interview. He also revealed that the film is probably the first in Indian cinema to have a retro visual from the 1970s.

    Speaking further about what can one expect from the film, especially its genre, Prabhas said that the viewers are in for a treat of a commercial film with strong flavours of romance. “There is a mystery, action, twists and of course (Radhe Shyam is) a thriller too. There are commercial elements in the film, but everything is running behind the love story of Vikramaditya and Prerna,” he further reveals in the film.

    Radhe Shyam has faced several delays in the past. Earlier, the film’s shooting faced a halt due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Later, when it was all set to release in January this year, the makers had to push its release date – thanks to the third wave and Omicron. Finally, Radhe Shyam will be hitting the Indian theatres on Friday as the film will mark its release in multiple languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
