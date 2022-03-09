Exclusive: It is a lot of responsibility, says Prabhas on being a Pan-India star

Prabhas is one of the much-loved actors of Pan-India films. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, he talks about whether being a Pan-India star adds pressure on him or not.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Prabhas does not only rule over the Telugu Film industry but also the Pan-India films. With the release of his 2015 and 2017 films, Baahubali - The Beginning and Baahubal – The Conclusion, Prabhas has created his huge fandom across the length and breadth of the country. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ on Friday, March 11, Prabhas gets candid in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.

After the two instalments of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Sujeet’s 2019 directorial film ‘Saaho’, Prabhas is once again reaching out to the Pan-India audience with Radha Krishna Kumar’s ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film which also stars Pooja Hegde marks Prabhas’s third Pan-India film. In the tête-à-tête, Prabhas throws light on how he feels to be a Pan-India actor. Speaking with Asianet News, he says, “Definitely, it is a great privilege. Wherever you go, India or abroad, they know Prabhas. It is a great privilege.”

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

Watch the full interview here:

He further shares details about the responsibility that comes along with being an actor who has a Pan-India reach. “It is a lot of responsibility. You need to push your bars and understand that it is very difficult in Indian cinema. So, we are all trying our best to entertain; at least not disappoint my fans and audience around the country.”

The actor also spoke at length about one of his blockbuster hits of all times – Baahubali. Prabhas, when asked if there will be a third instalment to the film, said that though “it has a lot of potentials”, SS Rajamouli “will decide upon Baahubali’s future instalments”.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

Meanwhile, talking of ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas revealed that it is for the first time that the Pan-India audience will see him in a romantic film. Furthermore, he said, “Radhe Shyam is a romantic film, a romantic thriller. It is a film that combines mystery, thriller, action and commercial elements. It is also the first film in Indian cinema to use retro visuals technology.”