Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

ln an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prabhas talks about whether there will be more instalments of SS Rajamouli's directorial blockbuster film Baahubali or not.

Prabhas starrer Baahubali is attributed as the first Pan-India film with the 2015 release of Baahubali – The Beginning. And two years later, its second instalment – Baahubali – The Conclusion which was released in 2017, only added more success to the concept of Pan-India films.

Ever since the release of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion, fans have eagerly been waiting for the third instalment of it. And now, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prabhas has spilt the beans on the film’s third instalment.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet News, Prabhas said, “Rajamouli created Baahubali. He will decide upon Baahubali’s future instalments. There is a lot of potential with Baahubali. Something will definitely come up.”

Prabhas further spoke about Baahubali’s OTT release which has been in the news for quite some time now. “They are already planning OTT on Baahubali, so Baahubali will always be there, somewhere or the other,” he added.

Recently, there were reports that Netflix has shelved the ambitious project of Baahubali’s OTT web series which was reportedly being made with a whopping budget. The makers have been in plans to create a new instalment of the film called Baahubali – Before the beginning, which was to highlight the rise of Baahubali’s mother, Shivgaami.

Meanwhile, as for Prabhas, the actor is presently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film ‘Radhe Shyam’. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will release across the country on Friday, March 11. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.