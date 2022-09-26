Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora flaunts her SEXY curves in black dress; gets brutally trolled by netizens

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Anjali Arora gets taunted by social media users for her latest pictures on Instagram, showing off her cleavage and while lying on a bed: "MMS Leak Hone Ke Baad Bi Sharam Nhi Ayii Isko" says one SM users

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora, a participant on "Lock Upp," is highly active on Instagram, where she frequently posts steamy images. Anjali has kept her followers engaged and delighted with her uploads, whether they feature her smokin' hot picture sessions, dance reels, or candid photos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress recently released another seductive image of herself in which she could be seen lying on a bed and exposing her cleavage. Many people admired Anjali's gorgeous avatar, while a few others cruelly teased her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Kacha Badam girl uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram looking gorgeous in a short, sparkly black dress.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali is seen posing elegantly while resting on a bed with a hand on her head. In this picture, her big cleavage is clearly visible.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali shared a photo with the comment, "Beauty begins the minute you decide to be yourself. A few folks started mocking Anjali in response to her leaked MMS.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One user responded to it by saying, "MMS leak hone ke baad bi sharam nh ayii isko." Bekaar was spoken by another. However, she received a tonne of praise from supporters in the comments area as well.
     

    Image: Anjali Arora/Instagram

    Another user took a jibe at Anjali Arora by commenting on a Hindi proverb – “Sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali”, which means that a person after deliberately inflicting damage or hurt to someone, decides to go on a pilgrimage.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Afsana Khan and Rangrez Sidhu's performances of Anjali Arora's freshly released song "Diljale" have received positive reviews. Also Read: Sexy swimwear pics: 5 times Aisha Sharma stunned in STEAMY beachwear

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Arora appeared in the love ballad with social media phenomenon Vishal Pandey, who sang about an alcoholic boyfriend. Everyone was delighted by the performers' acting skills and their hot chemistry in the music video. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case AJR

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

    House of the Dragon Episode 6 review: High on drama, new alliances with major twists & turns RBA

    House of the Dragon Episode 6 review: High on drama, new alliances with major twists & turns

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline Fernandes to appear before Delhi Court today RBA

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline Fernandes to appear before Delhi Court today

    Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know RBA

    Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know

    The Crown Season 5: Netflix's show release date out; see Diana and King Charles' separation this season RBA

    The Crown Season 5: Netflix's show release date out; see Diana and King Charles' separation this season

    Recent Stories

    Kerala lottery result Win Win W-686 draw today; prizes winners and more

    Kerala lottery result: Win Win W-686 draw today; check prizes on offer

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case AJR

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

    Raju Srivastava Prayer Meet: Late comedian's wife breaks down, says 'Mere Toh Zindagi Chali Gaye' (Video) RBA

    Raju Srivastava Prayer Meet: Late comedian's wife breaks down, says 'Mere Toh Zindagi Chali Gaye' (Video)

    Mukul Rohtagi does a 'rethink', then turns down Attorney General's post

    Mukul Rohatgi does a 'rethink', then turns down Attorney General's post

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Result to be announced today; know marking scheme, other details here

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon