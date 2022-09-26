Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora flaunts her SEXY curves in black dress; gets brutally trolled by netizens

Anjali Arora gets taunted by social media users for her latest pictures on Instagram, showing off her cleavage and while lying on a bed: "MMS Leak Hone Ke Baad Bi Sharam Nhi Ayii Isko" says one SM users

Anjali Arora, a participant on "Lock Upp," is highly active on Instagram, where she frequently posts steamy images. Anjali has kept her followers engaged and delighted with her uploads, whether they feature her smokin' hot picture sessions, dance reels, or candid photos.

The actress recently released another seductive image of herself in which she could be seen lying on a bed and exposing her cleavage. Many people admired Anjali's gorgeous avatar, while a few others cruelly teased her.



The Kacha Badam girl uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram looking gorgeous in a short, sparkly black dress.

Anjali is seen posing elegantly while resting on a bed with a hand on her head. In this picture, her big cleavage is clearly visible.

Anjali shared a photo with the comment, "Beauty begins the minute you decide to be yourself. A few folks started mocking Anjali in response to her leaked MMS.

One user responded to it by saying, "MMS leak hone ke baad bi sharam nh ayii isko." Bekaar was spoken by another. However, she received a tonne of praise from supporters in the comments area as well.



Another user took a jibe at Anjali Arora by commenting on a Hindi proverb – “Sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali”, which means that a person after deliberately inflicting damage or hurt to someone, decides to go on a pilgrimage.

Afsana Khan and Rangrez Sidhu's performances of Anjali Arora's freshly released song "Diljale" have received positive reviews. Also Read: Sexy swimwear pics: 5 times Aisha Sharma stunned in STEAMY beachwear

