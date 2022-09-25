Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics? Here's what actress says (WATCH)

    Rakhi Sawant claims that the announcement of her entrance into politics was to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2'; is she joining politics? Here's what actress says (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Rakhi Sawant is considering going into politics after competing in Bigg Boss and winning the title of entertainment queen. Rakhi can be seen in a recent video posted on social media by a paparazzi account declaring her intention to run for office.

    She quips in the humorous video that she was about to announce her foray into politics to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but that dream lady Hema Malini has already disclosed all. Rakhi referred to herself as "Smriti Irani Part 2" and pleaded with her supporters.

    “I am very happy today. It was actually a secret that I am going to content elections in 2022. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji were supposed to announce this but it is my fortune that my dream girl, darling Hema Malini has now announced that I’ll contest elections now. Doesn’t matter who announced it. Whether it is Modi ji or Hema ji, it’s the same. I will be Smriti Irani part 2. I am so happy that I’ll contest the elections. Will you all support me? Thank You Hema Malini ji for saying such good words for me," Rakhi said.

    Hours before to Rakhi Sawant's comments, BJP MP and actress Hema Malini was questioned about Kangana Ranaut's rumoured political debut in Mathura. "You won't succeed in electing the Mathura-based politicians. But you gave everyone the impression that only movie stars should run for office and that Mathura only wanted movie stars. Rakhi Sawant would run in the elections tomorrow, she had previously stated.

    Rakhi Sawant has also been dominating news stories due of her connection with Adil Khan. The two frequently appear in photos together and post funny or romantic videos to social media. Adil and Rakhi recently appeared in the music video for the song "Tu mere dil me rehne ke layak nahi hai" together.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
