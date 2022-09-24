Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy swimwear pics: 5 times Aisha Sharma stunned in STEAMY beachwear

    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Actor Aisha Sharma is known to slay the internet with her steamy pictures and stunning fashion. Aisha and her actor-sister Neha Sharma, often set the internet ablaze with their social media posts as the sister-doe never skips a chance to flaunt their bikini bodies.

    Image: Aisha Sharma/Instagram

    Move over Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor and Esha Gupta and make way for actor Aisha Sharma, as the young actor is nowhere behind in setting the internet on fire with her steamy pictures. Aisha, an actor and sister of Neha Sharma, is popular on social media for sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen flaunting her bikini body. Not one but on multiple occasions, Aisha has posted pictures in sultry swimwear that have made her fans go berserk.

    Whether is a bikini or a swimsuit, Aisha Sharma has a stunning collection of beachwear, stacked well in her vacay wardrobe! The actor has often put-up pictures in this beachwear, five of which have been incorporated in this gallery.

    ALSO READ: Dard-e-Urfi Javed: Actor goes topless, uses mirror pasties to cover assets in bizarre new video

    Aisha Sharma, the 29-year-old-actor’ rose to fame after she appeared in the 2018 film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The film starred John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. From the time she was seen in this big-budget film, Aisha became an instant hit among her social media followers.

    ASLO READ: Seen Kim Kardashian’s ‘NAKED’ lingerie collection? You can't miss!

    Similar to her sister Neha Sharma, Aisha enjoys a following on social media. She has over 2.7 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. However, Neha has way more followers than Aisha as she enjoys a following of over 14.8 million users.

    Even though Aisha Sharma is lagging behind her sister Neha Sharma in terms of Instagram followers, she is one of the favourite ‘blue tick’ accounts of ‘Bhediya’ actor Varun Dhawan.

    Recently, when Varun Dhawan appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, he revealed that he follows both the Sharma sisters – Neha and Aisha on Instagram. He also jokingly said that Anil Kapoor, his ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-star with whom he appeared on the show, also checks out their profile, However, Kapoor nudged the funny claims.

