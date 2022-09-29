Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan movie review: Aishwarya's film first review raises doubt; here's what Suhasini Maniratnam says

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan movie review: Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini raises doubts about the identity of the critic who rated it 3 stars and gave the first review of the film

    The movie Ponniyin Selvan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Traish, and others in a key role under the direction of Mani Ratnam, is scheduled to be released on September 30. 
     

    While the movie's initial review, which is already available, describes it as ordinary. Umar Sandhu, a well-known critic residing in the United Arab Emirates, published his initial critique of Ponniyin Selvan. 
     

    He used a verified Twitter account and only awarded it three stars. "PS1 First Review! Fantastic Production Designing & VFX in this Amazing Cinematic Saga! Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi really stole the show. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned and she looks stunning! Overall, a decent historical saga with surprising turns and moments that merit applause."
     

    Suhasini, who also appears in the movie, seemed less than pleased with the assessment and questioned the critic's objectivity. She quickly responded to his tweet by inquiring who he was. And if the movie hasn't yet been released, how did he acquire access to it? Asked Suhasini Ratnam questioned, " Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release". 

    It appears that Suhasini Ratnam is unaware of the fact that certain movies receive reels in the UAE the day before they are released in theatres. Additionally, it happens frequently that movie critics have access to the movies a day or two before they are released.
     

    Speaking about Ponniyin Selvan I, this movie brings Aishwarya back to theatres almost four years after her hiatus, and her performance as Nandini is very captivating. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan I: Theatre owners in London, Canada, receive alleged threats 

    Aishwarya, who is close to Mani Ratnam, appreciates the opportunity to star in this movie. Aishwarya will surprise her admirers in this ground-breaking character, according to Mani Ratnam and others. Also Read: Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

