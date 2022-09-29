Ponniyin Selvan I: Theatre owners in London, Canada, receive alleged threats ahead of release

Ahead of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ release, the film is facing alleged theatres in Canada and United Kingdom. The distributors of PS: I in Canada have shared a screenshot on Twitter from the alleged threat mail.

Mani Ratnam's periodical film 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' is only a day away from its worldwide theatrical release, as the film hits the theatres on Friday, September 30. Even before its release, a lot of buzz is going around the film with moviegoers waiting to watch the film that stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan among others.

While ‘Ponniyin Selvin: I’ is one of the most awaited films of the year 2022, the film seems to have already landed in some trouble. According to media reports, ‘PS: I’ is facing a lot of opposition in Canada and London, United Kingdom. Reportedly, some groups who hate Tamil films have even advised theatre owners to not release the film.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar clears air around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship; says ‘Liger’ actor is…

The distributor of Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyan Selvan: I' in Canada put up a post on the microblogging site Twitter. The distributor shared a screenshot of the KW Talkies mail in his post in which the theatre owners had been advised against the theatrical releases of ‘PS: 1’.

Apart from the distributor, KW Talkies has also shared a screenshot of the threat mail on Twitter. “#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare. #PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark (sic)” wrote KW Talkies in its tweet.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh parting ways after 4 years of marriage? Here's the TRUTH (VIDEO)

Check out the tweet here:

In the screenshot that KW Talkies shared on Twitter, the threat mail read: “Warming to the theatre owners and workers, if you are planning to play movie’s from organized crimimal KW Talkies Saleem, specially movie PS1 and Chup. We will tear up all your screen and release toxic in the area and few of your employees will end up in hospital.”

They further reportedly threatened to not just stop Indian movies from being played but also English film. “We will not only be targeting these Indian movie, but we continue to attack other blockbuster English movies. We will continue to do so till you stop playing movies from Kw Talkies people. Christmas is not far away, we will be targeting all bit hit movies both English and Indian. Learn from Landmark movie theatre, they stop movies to protect themselves. This will be only warning,” the e-mail further read.