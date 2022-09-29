Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

    As per media reports, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reduced his fees following consecutive flop films. The actor has reportedly slashed his signing amount by a whopping Rs 10 crore.

    The year 2022, since its beginning, has not been a great year for the Hindi film industry. The loss caused by South's growing dominance at the box office was largely borne by Bollywood films. This year, several films by some of the finest actors in the Hindi cinema, have proved to be a flop at the box office. One of these actors is ‘Doctor G’ Ayushmann Khurrana. Despite a content-based film such as ‘Anek’, Ayushmann could not have a decent run at the box office. Amidst this, reports are doing rounds regarding Ayushmann Khurrana reducing his fees because of not being able to deliver a successful film at the box office.

    According to recent reports, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has cut his fees in view of the poor performance of his previous films. If reports are to be believed, the actor has cut his fees by Rs 10 crore after delivering two consecutive flops -- 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Per the media reports, Ayushmann Khurrana charges roughly Rs 25 crore as the signing fee. But after the two flop films, he has now reportedly reduced this amount.

    Ayushmann has reduced his fees from Rs 25 crores to Rs 15 crores. According to reports, he will charge the remaining Rs 10 crore according to the profit share of the film. In such a situation, if his film becomes a hit, then he will be able to earn more than before, which will benefit the actor as well as the producer. 

    Furthermore, a report, quoting an insider, said that the decision has reportedly been taken for big-budget films, and is a good way to save money. If the film proves to be a hit, then the actors get paid more.

    On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film ‘Anek’. Apart from this, the actor will soon be seen in the film 'Doctor G', opposite actor Rakul Preet Singh. The film marks the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti. Ayushmann will be seen in the role of a gynaecologist in the film. Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann will also entertain the audience through films such as 'An Action Hero' and 'Dream Girl 2'. Ananya Pandey will be seen sharing the screen with him in ‘Dream Girl 2’.

