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PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Uri To Chalo Jeete Hain, 5 Movies Inspired By His Journey
On PM Modi’s birthday, take a look at five films and series that have brought different chapters of Narendra Modi’s life and political journey to the screen, from his childhood and biopic to stories surrounding the 2016 surgical strike.
Happy Birthday PM Modi
The story of Narendra Modi's transformation from being a child in Gujarat to becoming the Prime Minister of India has been told through films and web series many times before. While some of them have directly depicted the life of Narendra Modi, other portrayals have been made based on the different phases of his life.
On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, here are five film portrayals of Narendra Modi that we know about:
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Rajit Kapur – Uri: The Surgical Strike
The actor Rajit Kapur portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is based on India's 2016 surgical strike against Pakistan post the Uri terror attack. It includes the portrayal of Prime Minister in its political story line.
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Vivek Oberoi – PM Narendra Modi
Actor Vivek Oberoi played the role of Narendra Modi in 2019 biographical film PM Narendra Modi directed by Omung Kumar. The film revolves around different phases in the life and career of Narendra Modi making Oberoi one of the few actors to directly portray him in a movie.
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Dhairya Darji – Chalo Jeete Hain
Actor Dhairya Darji played the character of Naru, a child in the 2018 short film Chalo Jeete Hain. The film takes inspiration from different events that happened in the childhood of Narendra Modi. Instead of coming up with a straightforward biopic, the movie uses the character of Naru to narrate the events that took place in the childhood of Narendra Modi.
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Mahesh Thakur – Modi: Journey of a Common Man
Mahesh Thakur played the role of Narendra Modi in the web series "Modi: Journey of a Common Man". The web series follows different stages in the life of Narendra Modi using different actors who play the character at different ages. Thakur plays the elder Modi in the series.
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Vikram Gokhale – Avrodh: The Siege Within
In the year 2020 Vikram Gokhale portrayed the role of Prime Minister in the web series titled "Avrodh: The Siege Within". This web series revolved around the surgical strike planned and conducted by India in 2016 and includes Gokhale in the role of a character based on Narendra Modi.
Whether in a complete biography or a short movie inspired by his childhood or whether through political or military dramas, all these representations illustrate how the life and persona of Narendra Modi have been depicted in the films.
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