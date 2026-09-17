The story of Narendra Modi's transformation from being a child in Gujarat to becoming the Prime Minister of India has been told through films and web series many times before. While some of them have directly depicted the life of Narendra Modi, other portrayals have been made based on the different phases of his life.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, here are five film portrayals of Narendra Modi that we know about:

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