The first song 'Rubaru' from the upcoming Pan-India film 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' has been released. The romantic track features debutants Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats and marks the launch of the new music label, Sammy’s Music.

Musical Journey Begins with 'Rubaru'

The musical journey of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' has begun after the makers released the first song titled 'Rubaru' on Thursday. The film's first single captures the romance between debutants Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats.

Composed by J Anoop Seelin and penned by acclaimed lyricist Kumaar, ‘Rubaru’ is sung by MD Irfan and Shivani Sharma. The melody blends heartfelt lyrics with a soothing romantic soundscape, making the track a fitting introduction to the musical world of Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story. The song beautifully complements the film’s central theme of love and relationships, offering audiences a glimpse into the emotional world of the romantic saga.

The release of ‘Rubaru’ also marks the first musical offering from Sammy’s Music, the newly launched music label by producer Sammy Nanwani. With the song, the label begins its journey by presenting music that celebrates melody, emotion and timeless storytelling. Sammy's Music shared the song on their YouTube channel on Thursday.

About 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story'

At its heart, 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' is a story about love, identity, relationships, roots and the meaning of home. Produced by Sammy Nanwani and directed by Indrajit Lankesh under the banner of Sammy’s Entertainment, the movie features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal.

The film is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. (ANI)