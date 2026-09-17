Bigg Boss 20 has a new captain as Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar takes charge after the Week 2 captaincy task. ScoutOP loses his lifeline, adding more pressure ahead of this week's elimination.

Bigg Boss 20 is getting tougher by the day, and with its special "Vardaan Ya Toofaan" concept, the decisions are getting more critical than ever. The presence of two lifelines per contestant makes things more difficult for everyone as the loss of even one could put their housemate under tremendous pressure.

Following the selection of Yung DSA as the captain of the season, the captaincy task of Week 2 has crowned yet another winner. Reports emerging from the recent episode have revealed that Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu has become the new captain of Bigg Boss 20.

However, the captaincy of Gullu has brought about yet another big twist of lifeline.

Gullu becomes Captain of Bigg Boss 20

Week 2 captaincy challenge included the following contestants Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Gullu, and Rhiti Tiwari. But winning the captaincy meant making a critical selection as well.

In the competition, they had to pick a housemate whose lifeline would be taken away in case they win the captaincy. While Gullu picked ScoutOP, Kanika selected Rohed Khan and Mahhi chose Aasif Khan.

However, it was reported that Rhiti did not opt to pick someone else’s lifeline and consequently he was disqualified for the position of captain.

It was thus Gullu’s turn and he became the second captain of Bigg Boss 20.

ScoutOP Loses One Lifeline Because of Gullu

While Gullu has emerged victorious in this task, there is a bad news for ScoutOP. It means that ScoutOP now has only one lifeline out of the two.

ScoutOP now becomes a part of the list that includes Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh, both of whom had already lost one lifeline each earlier in the season.

This development assumes further significance for ScoutOP as he is going through the process of elimination along with Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan this week.

Gullu's Captaincy Makes Things Interesting

With one lifeline down, ScoutOP now has less margin for error. On the other hand, Gullu will be the captain of the contestants heading into week 2, giving him the authority and power that comes with that position.

The most recent captaincy development in Bigg Boss 20 highlights the impact that the lifeline format on this show has on transforming a simple task into a game-changer.