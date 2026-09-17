Sardar 2 has collected Rs 0.66 crore on Day 7, taking its India net total to Rs 14.51 crore. Check the film’s India gross, overseas earnings and worldwide box office collection.

Sardar 2 has completed its first week run at the box office, and the movie has continued its run at theaters with collection on Day 7. It has been reported that the movie has managed to make net collection of Rs 0.66 crore in India from 2,277 shows.

Including the Day 7 collection, the net collection of Sardar 2 from India is now Rs 14.51 crore. The gross collection of the movie in India has reached to Rs 16.99 crore.

Sardar 2 India Box Office Collection

The Day 7 collection has helped the movie cross Rs 14 crore in India net collection. Sardar 2 has made net collection of Rs 0.66 crore on Day 7, from 2,277 shows.

The India gross collection of the movie is now Rs 16.99 crore, while net collection is Rs 14.51 crore.

Sardar 2 World Wide Collection

The movie has managed to earn a foreign collection of Rs 4.65 crore till day 7.

By adding up the collection of India and foreign territory, the worldwide collection of the movie is Rs 21.64 crore, with India collection of Rs 16.99 crore and foreign collection of Rs 4.65 crore.

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil action film with Karthi as the main protagonist. It is the sequel of the previous movie titled Sardar and is part of the franchise where Karthi reprises his role from the same storyline. Both action and drama have been blended together as the story has been carried forward from the previous movie.

Through the theatrical run of the movie, Sardar 2 has taken the franchise to the big screen with viewership not only in India but also internationally.

What’s Next For Sardar 2?

Having completed its first week run at the box office, the film Sardar 2 now moves on to the next stage of its cinematic journey. The future performance of this film will decide whether its gross collection will increase or not in the coming days.

As of now, it can be said that Sardar 2 has managed to retain its hold in both national and international markets during its first seven days of release.

Till now, the cumulative worldwide gross of the movie is Rs 21.64 crore. The coming days will add to its theatrical collection.