The shoot for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period action drama 'Ranabaali' has wrapped. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film marks their first collaboration post-marriage and is set for a worldwide release on October 16, 2026.

The shoot of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Ranabaali' has officially wrapped, with the makers announcing a 29-day countdown to the film’s worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

Mythri Movie Makers announced the production wrap on social media, marking the completion of the highly anticipated pan-India period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Emotional Farewell on Set

The final schedule also brought an emotional farewell on set for Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the pivotal character of Jayamma. The wrap marked a special moment for the team as production on the film came to an end.

Anticipation Builds for Period Drama

The makers also revealed that “Endhayya Saami”, a much-loved track from the film’s soundtrack, will be released soon. Meanwhile, anticipation around 'Ranabaali' has been building following the release of its teaser.

Set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878, 'Ranabaali' is positioned as a period action drama centred on a narrative of resistance and high-octane action. With filming now complete, the film is set for its worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

A Special Collaboration

Ranabaali is the first film in which Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share screen space following their real-life marriage in February 2026. While it marks their very first release as a married couple, it is their third collaboration overall, as the duo previously delivered massive hits together in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'.