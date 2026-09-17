Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and dropped some cute pictures wishing her husband Nick Jonas a very happy birthday. However, what caught everyone's attention was her Mangalstura bracelet.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, undying love for her craft, and often sharing her PDA moments with her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress is married to the American singer and performer Nick Jonas. They continue to be couple goals, making everyone go WOW at their crackling chemistry. Yes, you read that right!

Priyanka's Sweet Birthday Wish For Nick

There have been numerous instances of Priyanka and Nick being all praise about each other and valuing this beautiful life and relationship they have curated together. Now, on the occasion of Nick Jonas' birthday, the actress took to Instagram and dropped some mushy pictures, but with her Mangalsutra bracelet. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on @nickjonas @maltimarie.”

Take a look at the post here!

How Fan's Reacted!

Fans were quick to drop love and heart emojis in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday,National Jeeju!!.” Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday To You Dear @nickjonas Thank You For Being You For Our Queen @priyankachopra And Baby MCJ PCManiac Love And Regards Always.” One more fan wrote, “Malti at the end how adorable her voice is.”

About Nick and Priyanka

Nick slid into Priyanka's direct messages on Twitter in 2016 before they met in person at the Met Gala in 2017, and the rest is history. They married in December 2018 during a grand, multi-day celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. They also had a Christian ceremony, where Priyanka donned a beautiful customised Ralph Lauren wedding dress.