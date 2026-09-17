Ravi Teja faced heavy trolling and negative comments about his recent box office track record. People told him to stop playing the solo lead. He answered all those critics with Irumudi. Director Shiva Nirvana completely changed the actor's regular style.

The movie runs purely on strong emotions, a father-daughter relationship, and a sensitive take on crimes against women. Ravi Teja let the box office numbers do the talking and shut down all the negativity.

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