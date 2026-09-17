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Irumudi Box Office Day 27: Ravi Teja’s Film Go Towards Rs 240 Crore Worldwide, Check OTT Release Here
Irumudi box office collection Day 27: Ravi Teja’s film continues its theatrical run as the latest earnings add to its overall total. Check the movie’s Day 27 collection and updated box office figures.
Ravi Teja’s Strong Bounce Back, Answering the Trolls
Ravi Teja faced heavy trolling and negative comments about his recent box office track record. People told him to stop playing the solo lead. He answered all those critics with Irumudi. Director Shiva Nirvana completely changed the actor's regular style.
The movie runs purely on strong emotions, a father-daughter relationship, and a sensitive take on crimes against women. Ravi Teja let the box office numbers do the talking and shut down all the negativity.
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Irumudi Records Sensational Collections Even in Its Fourth Week
Priya Bhavani Shankar played the female lead in this emotional drama. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the project featuring a strong supporting cast including Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Baby Nakshatra, Ramesh Indira, Komuram, Laxman, and Swastika Vijay.
The movie hit the screens on the 21st of last month and opened to decent numbers. It picked up massive momentum later and registered shocking collections in the first two weeks. Irumudi is still making over one crore rupees a day in its fourth week, while new releases are struggling to even touch the one crore mark.
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Irumudi Movie 27-Day Collections
Irumudi collected Rs 1.10 crore on its 27th day. The movie made a net of 96 lakhs and grabbed a share of around 60 lakhs on a single day. The worldwide gross now stands at a massive Rs 237.55 crore. The film collected Rs 215 crore in India and Rs 22.45 crore overseas.
Irumudi is now the highest-grossing movie in Ravi Teja's career. The film generated a total share of Rs 120 crore, bringing in almost Rs 100 crore in profits. Buyers and producers hit the jackpot with this single release.
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Good News for Family Audiences: Irumudi Arrives on OTT
The makers spent around Rs 40 crore to produce this movie. The theatrical business closed at Rs 20 crore, and the team made huge money through OTT rights. Reports suggest Ravi Teja took home a massive remuneration of Rs 50 to 60 crore for this project.
The theatrical run is finally coming to an end now. Irumudi will start streaming on Netflix from midnight today, September 18. Family audiences are eagerly waiting to watch this emotional drama on their home screens.
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