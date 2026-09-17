Mandaadi Box Office Day 7: Soori’s film has earned Rs 1.91 crore net so far on Day 7, taking its India net collection to Rs 52.16 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 61.03 crore.

Mandaadi has made its way into the seventh day of its opening week with the film starring Soori still performing in theaters across multiple languages. This Mathimaran Pugazhendhi directed film, which hit theaters on September 10, has had consistent earnings throughout its first seven days with its recent earnings putting its India net collection beyond Rs 52 crore.

Mandaadi ,Box Office Collection, Day 7

According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, Mandaadi has earned Rs 1.91 crore net in India so far in Day 7. The figure is calculated through 3,050 shows and the final earnings of Thursday are yet to come.

Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 52.16 crore while its India gross collection now is at Rs 61.03 crore.

Tamil version earns more on Day 7 with it earning Rs 1.52 crore so far through 2,041 shows with overall occupancy recorded at 22%. The Telugu version has made Rs 39 lakh till now in 1,009 shows with 20% occupancy recorded.

Mandaadi First Week Box Office Collection

The movie starts its run with Rs 4.85 crore collection on Day 1, and moves up to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. Its third day earns Rs 10 crore collections, after which it scores Rs 13.05 crore collection on Day 4.

On Day 5, Mandaadi has Rs 11.25 crore in the bag, followed by Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6. At the moment, the film's Day 7 figures stand at Rs 1.91 crore and its first week box office collection is awaited.

About Mandaadi

This film is about Muthukaali, a skilled boat racer, who comes back to his coastal town and forms a team of fishermen for the big festival race. However, their preparation gets hampered by the rivalry within the group.

Soori stars in the film, alongside Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ravindra Vijay. It is directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by RS Infotainment and the movie is a combination of sports, action and drama.