Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi, seeking blessings and wishing PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister.

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday to witness the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Revach sought blessings from Lord Ganesha and also extended his heartwarming birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 76th birthday on September 17. While talking to the media, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, said, "I am very excited to be here today to see this grand celebration of the Ganesh Festival. This day is very unique, as we not only celebrate the festival and ask the blessings of Lord Ganesh, but we also celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Modi. We wish and we ask for Lord Ganesha's blessings for India, and for Prime Minister Modi's health, strength, and to continue to lead India with wisdom."

Putin extends wishes, praises PM Modi's global leadership

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message congratulating him on his 76th birthday, highlighting bilateral ties and recent high-level interactions between the two leaders. The message noted the Prime Minister's direct role in advancing bilateral relations, with the Russian nation pointing to the depth of formal engagement between New Delhi and Moscow. “You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” the message stated.

President Putin further conveyed appreciation for the reception arranged during his diplomatic trip to India preceding the communication, referencing the official exchanges held between the representatives of both governments. “I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week,” the Russian President wrote.

PM Modi's background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

BJP launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)