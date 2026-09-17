Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his special day. However, she got massively trolled for the same. Keep scrolling to know more!

Kangana Ranaut extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2026, through a post on her Instagram account. The message, praising his dedication to public life, generated significant engagement on the platform, underscoring her consistent admiration for his leadership.

Ranaut's post highlighted Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service, describing it as an inspiring chapter of commitment to national service, devotion, and public welfare. She offered prayers for his continued good health, long life, and strength for ongoing national service, emphasising the profound impact of his tenure on the nation's trajectory. However, she got trolled for wishing NaMo.

Kangana Ranaut's Post

The core of Ranaut's tribute revolved around Prime Minister Modi's remarkable 25 years in public service. Her message specifically praised this extensive period, characterised by "dedication and commitment to public welfare." By acknowledging a quarter-century of leadership—a significant milestone—Ranaut underscored the depth and longevity of PM Modi's contributions to the nation. Her post framed this sustained period of service as a testament to his steadfast commitment to India's progress, resonating deeply with her followers who share similar sentiments regarding his leadership and vision. Ranaut reiterated her prayers for his continued well-being, longevity, and strength, essential for his ongoing national service.

Here's How She got Trolled

It took no time for the trolls to take dig at Kangana. They called her out for alleged ‘chaplusi’ and trolled for massively. One wrote, “Chal jhoothi.” Another user wrote, “You’re my favourite and we respect our prime minister but dia jalana ek jivit insaan k liye?”

Another comment read, “Loan kitna ho gya h desh per.”

One more comment read, “Andhbhakt final boss lmao.”

On The Work Front

Her upcoming projects include a thriller titled Circle co-starring R. Madhavan and directed by A.L. Vijay, as well as the highly anticipated sequel Queen 2.