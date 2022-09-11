Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's SEXY broken heart-shaped top with red mini skirt's look is Yay or Nay?

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    Urfi Javed turned heads in his sexy lil outfit. The actress wore a miniskirt and a top styled like a shattered heart. One social media user, said ‘Haye Garmi’

    Everyone is aware of Urfi Javed's passion for unique clothing. The Bigg Boss OTT celebrity is known for her strange and distinctive sense of style, which never fails to astound onlookers.

    Uorfi Javed was sighted in the city once more, and this time she also attracted notice with her dress.
     

    Uorfi Javed was seen posing in seductive clothes in the video posted by a paparazzo account. The Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted posing in a red crop top and miniskirt with a crimson heart on it.

    The actress appeared to be really happy, and she even struck up a conversation with one of the women who was in front of her.
     

    She said, “Mujhe dekh kar confuse ho gayi kya? Ya manage karna hai ki main (Uorfi) kam kapde pehan kar aayi hu, toh tumhe jyada kapde pehn ne hai? Mumbai mein sardi nahi hoti hai or yeh hoodie pehen kar aayi hai." (Did observing me cause you to get perplexed? Or you want to make it all equal by saying that you'll cover for me if I'm wearing less clothing. You arrived in Mumbai wearing a sweatshirt, but we don't have winters here.)
     

    Uorfi was attractive in seductive clothes. The actress looked lovely in her distinctive clothing, eyes full of mascara, and dewy makeup.

    She left her waves on her shoulders and pulled her hair back into a high ponytail. She completed her outfit with a pair of high heels, and the internet community was ready to comment on her wardrobe as usual.
     

    Netizens praised the actress in the comments section shortly after posting the video. One admirer remarked, "Haye Garmi," another said, "So sexy," while several more added fire and loving emojis to their comments. Also Read: SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

    The TV star recently made news for losing her cool on an occasion when the paparazzi made comments about her outfit. Uorfi appeared at Sunny Leone's "Naach Baby" event wearing a seductive olive green backless dress. Also Read: Bhojpuri VIRAL video alert: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance song, is a must WATCH

