Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri VIRAL video alert: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance song, is a must WATCH

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Bhojpuri popular on-screen couple Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic dance song Gor Kariya’ has gone viral; fans must take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri Mega Star Pawan Singh doesn't require an introduction; hearing his name may provide enough background information.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song "Gor Kariya" is becoming quite popular on social media. Pawan Singh excels as both an actor and a vocalist. Pawan Singh and Monalisa frequently appear in music videos, and their fans like their on-screen romance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 5.1 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has also appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss."
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from the Bhojpuri film Sarkar Raj featuring Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Rani Chatter Jee, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani.

     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song, which Pawan Singh and Monalisa filmed, is a party hit that will send chills down your spine. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Honey B sang the song "Gor Kariya," while Manoj Matalbi wrote the lyrics. Also Read: Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 26,331,631 people have viewed this music, which is rising. Also Read: Brahmastra box office collection REAL or FAKE? Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Recent Stories

    UFC 279: Fans boo The Queens tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash (WATCH)

    UFC 279: Fans boo The Queen's tribute ahead of Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson clash (WATCH)

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech AJR

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave; recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey; here's why? - adt

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey today; here's why?

    tennis US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek overpowers Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win third Grand Slam title-ayh

    US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek overpowers Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win 3rd Grand Slam title

    When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know RBA

    When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon