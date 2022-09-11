Bhojpuri VIRAL video alert: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance song, is a must WATCH

Bhojpuri popular on-screen couple Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic dance song Gor Kariya’ has gone viral; fans must take a look



Bhojpuri Mega Star Pawan Singh doesn't require an introduction; hearing his name may provide enough background information.

This song "Gor Kariya" is becoming quite popular on social media. Pawan Singh excels as both an actor and a vocalist. Pawan Singh and Monalisa frequently appear in music videos, and their fans like their on-screen romance.

More than 5.1 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has also appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss."



The song is from the Bhojpuri film Sarkar Raj featuring Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Rani Chatter Jee, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani.

This song, which Pawan Singh and Monalisa filmed, is a party hit that will send chills down your spine.

Pawan Singh and Honey B sang the song "Gor Kariya," while Manoj Matalbi wrote the lyrics.

