Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    Shama Sikander has one of the finest bodies in the entertainment business now. She recently caused a stir online when she spun while exposing a lot of cleavage while wearing a pink gown.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander is making the most of every minute spent doing what she loves. She never stops giving her Instagram followers gorgeous photos. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander recently caused a stir online when she spun while exposing a lot of cleavage while wearing a pink gown. (VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama was shown having a fantastic time while spinning for the video and didn't mind showing the camera her perfect body.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander could be twirling in the video while flashing her million-dollar smile. Also Read: SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander is undoubtedly one of the entertainment business's most attractive and physically fit actresses. She was spotted flaunting her desirable hourglass body, which will inspire you to get to the gym right away. Also Read: Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp releases large animated orange heart emoji; know details here - adt

    WhatsApp releases large animated orange heart emoji; know details here

    Congress changes poll rules after 5 MPs' letter, contenders to check delegates' list from Sept 20 AJR

    Congress changes poll rules after 5 MPs' letter, contenders to check delegates' list from Sept 20

    JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared; know where, how to download scorecard

    IIT JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared; know where, how to download scorecard

    Brahmastra box office collection REAL or FAKE? Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say RBA

    Brahmastra box office collection REAL or FAKE? Here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon