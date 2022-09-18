Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

Manifestation has become a trend among people, especially among celebrities. Their manifestations have also turned into reality.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

You may have turned speechless when your crush walked up to you to talk, but in the safe space of your head, you have already imagined a whole new world with them.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the movie industry, many celebrities also have crushes on their fellow actors. Unlike many of us, they have transformed their daydreaming into reality. Here is a list of those lucky stars for whom the power of manifestation turned into reality-



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

At the beginning of her career, Alia Bhatt revealed that she had a massive crush on Ranbir Kapoor and her desire to marry him on Koffee with Karan show.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Later, Alia Bhatt started dating Ranbir Kapoor, resulting in a fairytale wedding. The adorable couple is now gearing up to welcome their first child soon.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

The Koffee with Karan show seems to have some magic, as, on the same couch, Katrina Kaif had casually mentioned that she felt she would look good with Vicky Kaushal on the big screen.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When Vicky was shown the clip of her saying this, he jokingly fainted. He dated his crush and married his lady love, and together, they painted the town red with their romance. Also Read: Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

Photo Courtesy: Instagram