Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Manifestation has become a trend among people, especially among celebrities. Their manifestations have also turned into reality.  

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    You may have turned speechless when your crush walked up to you to talk, but in the safe space of your head, you have already imagined a whole new world with them. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the movie industry, many celebrities also have crushes on their fellow actors. Unlike many of us, they have transformed their daydreaming into reality. Here is a list of those lucky stars for whom the power of manifestation turned into reality-
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt
    At the beginning of her career, Alia Bhatt revealed that she had a massive crush on Ranbir Kapoor and her desire to marry him on Koffee with Karan show.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Later, Alia Bhatt started dating Ranbir Kapoor, resulting in a fairytale wedding. The adorable couple is now gearing up to welcome their first child soon.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal
    The Koffee with Karan show seems to have some magic, as, on the same couch, Katrina Kaif had casually mentioned that she felt she would look good with Vicky Kaushal on the big screen.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Vicky was shown the clip of her saying this, he jokingly fainted. He dated his crush and married his lady love, and together, they painted the town red with their romance. Also Read: Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer Singh
    Ranveer Singh has always been a  fan of Deepika Padukone and confessed to having a crush on her. Another manifestation that not led to them dating and having sizzling chemistry on-screen but Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages RBA

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Logan Paul next in line to get a title shot against Roman Reigns?-ayh

    WWE: Is Logan Paul next in line to get a title shot against Roman Reigns?

    Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to marry Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and called him 'the man of her dreams' RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to marry Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and called him 'the man of her dreams'

    RRR director SS Rajamouli to work again with Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Babu's next? RBA

    RRR director SS Rajamouli to work again with Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Babu's next?

    Recent Stories

    Cheetahs 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - heres what happened snt

    Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record' snt

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

    Blog Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    Blog: Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    football Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Manchester United icon's confidence snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Man United icon's confidence?

    Man arrested for rushing towards Queen Elizabeth II's coffin; video goes viral - adt

    Man arrested for rushing towards Queen Elizabeth II's coffin; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon