    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

    Raju Srivastava's 35-day period of unconsciousness scares actor's doctors, family, and fans the most. He has been treated at AIIMS ever since then and has shown slow signs of recovery. 

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    On August 10, actor and comedian Raju Srivastava experienced a heart attack. Since then, he has been receiving care at AIIMS and has made gradual progress toward recovery. His 35-day period of unconsciousness is what scares Raju Srivastava's physicians, family, and fans the most.

    Raju’s brother Dipoo told news agency PTI, “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers.”

    When asked if the family would transfer Raju to a hospital in Mumbai, Dipoo declined, stating that they are happy with the care Raju is receiving at AIIMS and have complete trust in the medical staff.

    Friends in the business who know Raju Srivastava are hoping for a quick recovery. Shatrughan Sinha recently tweeted on Twitter that he was worried about Raju's health. The veteran actor wrote, “We are really concerned & worried about the ace actor, stand up comedian king, par excellence, self-made man, a very fine human being #RajuSrivastava One can imagine the trauma his wife & family must be going through.”

    Sinha further wrote that it’s disappointing that Raju is admitted to the hospital for almost a month without any positive response. He added, “Appreciate, it if the doctors/hospital would issue a fresh bulletin on his health status. Hope, wish & pray that he comes out of it soon. Everybody is praying for his smooth recovery.”

    According to Garvit Narang, Raju Srivastava's personal secretary, he partially regained consciousness on August 25.

    Raju Srivastava began his professional acting career with Tezaab. Later, he appeared in other Bollywood films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, and Khiladi. Later, Raju transitioned to stand-up comedy and was successful. He is the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council's chairman.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
