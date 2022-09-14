Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share screen space for the first time; pics inside

Good news for all the ‘VicKat’ fans as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared the screen space for the very first time. Fans have eagerly been waiting to see their chemistry on the screens; looks like their wish has finally been fulfilled!

One of the most talked about couples in the Hindi film industry, actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. Both had kept their wedding very private with only the families and close friends attending it.

Post their marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have often been spotted together. Not just that, they have also dropped some major mushy moments on social media, either through their pictures together that they frequently post or with their adorable captions and comments for one another.

Ever since the talks regarding their relationship had started doing rounds, followed by their marriage, fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been eager to see them share screen space. Finally, the wait for all the ‘VicKat’ fans is over as the actor-couple was seen sharing the screen together for the first time, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.

If you thought that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been paired opposite one another in a film, then you might be left disappointed. The couple was roped in for an advertisement. Photos from the advertisement shoot of both have gone viral on social media, in which they are seen posing in different styles.

Check out their pictures here:

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal appeared in separate episodes of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’. While Katrina had appeared with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky arrived with ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra.

During their respective episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, Vicky and Katrina opened up about their relationship and marriage for the first time. Katrina had also revealed that the first time she met Vicky, was at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’ which will hit the theatres next month. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in the much-awaited film ‘Tiger 3’. As for Vicky Kaushal, the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's ‘Govinda Mera Naam'. The film also stars actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.