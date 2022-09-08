Koffee With Karan: Katrina Kaif REVEALS how she first met Vicky Kaushal

The latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ features ‘Phone Bhoot’ actors Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. During the conversation with Karan Johar, Katrina, for the first time, revealed how she met Vicky Kaushal.

Do you know how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first met? If you have been wanting to know about their love story, head straight to Disney Plus Hotstar where Katrina reveals her love story for the first time ever, and that too on a national screen!

Katrina Kaif, along with actors Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are the latest guests on Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. The trio arrived for the promotions of their upcoming film, ‘Phone Bhoot’. And when Katrina takes a seat on the couch, you expect Karan Johar to ask nothing but about her and Vicky Kaushal’s love story.

It is for the first time ever that Kartina Kaif has openly spoken about her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Theirs was one of the most ‘under-the-wraps’ relationships that Bollywood has ever seen. Vicky and Katrina’s love story eventually turned into a beautiful wedding that was rejoiced by their fans.

In Thursday’s episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Katrina Kaif, while speaking of their relationship, said, “There was a period when there was so much coming in the media about me and Vicky dating or getting to know each other, and liking each other. We actually were not dating. And it was really awkward.”

“The first time I had met him was at the Screen awards. It really was in my destiny; it was meant to be because there were so many coincidences and things that just happened.”

Katrina Kaif hinted that filmmaker-friend Zoya Akhtar might have helped the two with their relationship. “When we did get to a point where I realised that I kind of like this person, Zoya was one of the first people I told, and she may or may not have put some good thoughts and energies out there,” said Katrina while speaking to Karan Johar.

“What was so wonderful about it is that it was so unexpected. It was so out-of-the-blue. In life it is very rare that something so out-of-the-blue happens that it sweeps you off the feet and takes you by a surprise,” she continued to say.

Katrina Kaif also revealed that she had not known Vicky Kaushal before the two started dating. “I didn’t know who he was; he was not on my radar. And the funniest thing was I never heard of him. He didn’t cross my path. Maybe I heard the name but there was no association. And then when I met him, this person just speared out of nowhere and wow! It was the most unexpected thing,” said Katrina. The couple got married in December 2021. The two had a lavish yet close-knit wedding at the Fort Palace in Sawai Madhopur’s Ranthambore.

Watch the episode's promo here: