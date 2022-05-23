Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palak Tiwari trolled for ramp walk; ‘horrible, pathetic,’ say netizens

    First Published May 23, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Palak Tiwari recently did a ramp walk for a smartwatch brand at a fashion show in Delhi. However, the young actress was hugely trolled on social media with many calling it ‘horrible’, ‘pathetic’ and ‘bakwas’.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation with Harrdy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ that continues to play at parties and weddings even today. The Punjabi song got her instant fame for her beauty and moves. With a following of 1.8 million on Instagram, Palak is quite a regular at posting her images on social media. However, she also sometimes gets trolled for her looks. Recently, Palak walked the ramp for a smartwatch brand at a fashion show held in New Delhi. While she looked chic in her black jacket and pants, the actress was trolled online for her walk.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Palak Tiwari was the showstopper for a smartwatch brand. She wore a black jacket, pants and a fire-bolt bustier. Palak completed the look with black stilettoes and a smartwatch. She oozed hotness at the ramp as she walked.

    ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari’s 9 sassy and gutsy Instagram photos that make her showbiz’s ‘Bijlee’ girl

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    The video of Palak Tiwari's ramp walk at the fashion week has gone viral on social media. Several users took to the comments section, criticising her walk. One of the users wrote: After seeing which a user wrote – This ramp walk is very scary… seems he did not rehearse. Another wrote – It seems that they do not know ramp walk. At the same time, the third person wrote – rubbish. Another user wrote – “When i see nora how she walks in an airport and palak on a ramp , it's hilarious 😂”

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    “😂😂😂😂😂 rahne bhi do yar har kam har kisi ke liye nhi hota aap bijli he girao ramp walk mat karo,” wrote another user. Several more people commented how “horrible”, “pathetic” and “bakwas” Palak Tiwari’s ramp walk was. To check her walk and the comments, click here.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    This isn’t the first time that Palak Tiwari was trolled for her ramp walk. Previously, when she walked the ramp for a fashion week in Mumbai, held recently, the trollers had targeted her, saying she is “overconfident” like her mother.

    ALSO READ: (Pictures and Video) Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen'

