Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palak Tiwari’s 9 sassy and gutsy Instagram photos that make her showbiz’s ‘Bijlee’ girl

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in Vishal Mishra's upcoming horror-thriller 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. Meanwhile, take a look at the young actor's pictures that show the sassiness she often boasts of.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Shweta Tiwari’s actor daughter Palak Tiwari will soon mark her debut in the Hindi film industry but the young actress became an overnight sensation with Hardy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song that featured her. Soon after the release of the song, Palak’s fan following increased by heaps and bounds while she continued to sizzle on social media through her bold photoshoots. But more than just being bold photoshoots, Palak’s Instagram is filled with pictures that are proof of the fact that this young lady comes with a lot of sass and elegance.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    While Palak Tiwari’s mother herself is an established actor in the television world, Palak has been walking in her footsteps but simultaneously carving her own path with her stunning personality.

    ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari looks 'too hot to handle' in these pics from her latest shoot

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Palak Tiwari will be marking her big Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Rosie: The saffron Chapter, opposite actor Vivek Oberoi. While the film is yet to be released, Palak Tiwari has already made her space in the hearts of the people.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    But even before she makes her Bollywood debut in the horror-thriller film which also stars actor Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan, Palak has already made a name for herself. It is no secret that she first tasted success with Hardy Sandhu’s song which eventually got her the tag of ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ girl. And why not? After all, Palak does have the electrifying persona to herself!

    ALSO READ: Is Ibrahim Ali Khan avoiding Palak Tiwari after being caught red-handed by paparazzi? Read report

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    The same Hardy Sandhu song was also a major hit in Palak Tiwari’s life because it established her as a fashionista of the new age. When it is to fashion, this young lady hardly fears experimenting and more than often succeeds at her looks and following the fashion trends.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    It is these fashionista and experimental traits of her that make Palak Tiwari one of the sassiest queens of the film industry as well as the music world!

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    Speaking of sass, Palak Tiwari does not only have that one trait to her. While she comes off as a bold and sassy actress, there is no denying that she also has a lot of elegance embedded in her. This elegance is something she had inherited from her mom Shweta Tiwari.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    In fact, in a recent interview with a national daily, Palak Tiwari said that she loves how her mother looks like her elder sister. In the same interview, she also said that her male friends find her mother to be “hot”.

    Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

    The mother-daughter duo of Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are often snapped hanging out together. The mom and daughter also indulge in making reels together that they frequently share on their respective Instagram handles.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kpop BTS V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert here is what happened drb

    BTS: V gets hurt while performing at Las Vegas concert; here’s what happened

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022 snt

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022

    Lock Upp As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut show will he continue his reality show winning streak drb

    Lock Upp: As Prince Narula enters Kangana Ranaut's show, will he continue his reality show winning streak?

    Legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83 drb

    Legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83

    kpop BTS to drop its new album We are bulletproof on this date check out drb

    BTS to drop its new album ‘We are bulletproof’ on this date; check out

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB lucknow-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match Prediction: Lucknow and Bangalore to fight for the top spot

    Cristiano Ronaldo baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler ton, Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win over Kolkata, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Buttler's ton, Chahal's hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win, fans jubilant

    Centre blames Kerala for India's sudden Covid spike

    Centre blames Kerala for India's sudden Covid spike, told to report data daily

    PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with students and teachers, visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon