Palak Tiwari’s 9 sassy and gutsy Instagram photos that make her showbiz’s ‘Bijlee’ girl

Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in Vishal Mishra's upcoming horror-thriller 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. Meanwhile, take a look at the young actor's pictures that show the sassiness she often boasts of.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari’s actor daughter Palak Tiwari will soon mark her debut in the Hindi film industry but the young actress became an overnight sensation with Hardy Sandhu’s song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song that featured her. Soon after the release of the song, Palak’s fan following increased by heaps and bounds while she continued to sizzle on social media through her bold photoshoots. But more than just being bold photoshoots, Palak’s Instagram is filled with pictures that are proof of the fact that this young lady comes with a lot of sass and elegance.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

While Palak Tiwari's mother herself is an established actor in the television world, Palak has been walking in her footsteps but simultaneously carving her own path with her stunning personality.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari will be marking her big Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Rosie: The saffron Chapter, opposite actor Vivek Oberoi. While the film is yet to be released, Palak Tiwari has already made her space in the hearts of the people.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

But even before she makes her Bollywood debut in the horror-thriller film which also stars actor Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan, Palak has already made a name for herself. It is no secret that she first tasted success with Hardy Sandhu's song which eventually got her the tag of 'Bijlee Bijlee' girl. And why not? After all, Palak does have the electrifying persona to herself!

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

The same Hardy Sandhu song was also a major hit in Palak Tiwari’s life because it established her as a fashionista of the new age. When it is to fashion, this young lady hardly fears experimenting and more than often succeeds at her looks and following the fashion trends.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

It is these fashionista and experimental traits of her that make Palak Tiwari one of the sassiest queens of the film industry as well as the music world!

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Speaking of sass, Palak Tiwari does not only have that one trait to her. While she comes off as a bold and sassy actress, there is no denying that she also has a lot of elegance embedded in her. This elegance is something she had inherited from her mom Shweta Tiwari.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram

In fact, in a recent interview with a national daily, Palak Tiwari said that she loves how her mother looks like her elder sister. In the same interview, she also said that her male friends find her mother to be “hot”.

Image: Palak Tiwari/Instagram