(Pictures and Video) Palak Tiwari trolled and criticised; one netizen said, 'Worst walk ever seen'

Palak Tiwari, who just walked the runway last night, has received a lot of backlash over it. Check out pictures



Palak Tiwari was recently spotted walking down the ramp like a diva. The girl was stunning, and no one could take their gaze away from her. Palak is gradually becoming a sensation, and she is as popular as any other celebrity child.



Palak Tiwari has the same level of celebrity as any other celebrity child, owing to her mother, Shweta Tiwari's efforts. The girl is lying today, and she's laying like a pro. The fact that Palak walked the ramp drew a lot of criticism. Many people claimed that his method was the worst ramp walk they had ever seen. (Video)



One user wrote, " Worst walk ever seen". Another user commented, " Itna ganda ramp walk kya yaar celebrity hai acting Kro jesy dance gazab giya that apne album mai chalti kudi.... Something like that". While another user said, " Saara mood kharab kar diya".



Few, however, applauded her, saying that her mother Shweta Tiwari's hard work is now paying off. Palak will make her Bollywood debut in the near future, but for the time being, she is concentrating on album tracks.

She soared to prominence with the song Bijli Bijli, which she co-wrote with Hardy Sandhu, and since then, everything she does has gone viral.



Palak, who was raised by her single mother Shweta Tiwari, aspires to be the best she can be for her mother by succeeding in her work. "I want to prove myself," she remarked during one of the exchanges. This is something I want to do for my family. I want to take away all of their concerns. Because my mother has always been the family's sole breadwinner. Also Read: WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets