KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will soon be moving into a rented apartment, next to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Their monthly rent will leave you stunned.

Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

Early this month, reports about Lucknow Super Giant’s KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty moving in together had started doing rounds. As per reports, the couple has decided to rent a sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. Once the couple moves in together to their new abode, they will become neighbours to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, whose home is just two buildings away from that of Rahul and Athiya. Amidst this, there are reports about the whopping sum that the couple will be shelling out as monthly rent for their new flat. The amount of their rent will certainly leave you gasping for air.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will move into a new apartment after their marriage which is close to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence at Vastu in Bandra. The couple will be shelling out Rs 10 lakh per month as rent for their 4BHK lavish abode, reportedly.

As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have decided to get married by the end of this year. Soon after their wedding, they will be moving in at a new apartment which is on the 9th-floor of Sandhu Palace, a building located at Pali Hill in Bandra West, and is two buildings away from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Vastu apartment.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be staying in a rented apartment till the time their new house is completely ready. Their house is reportedly being designed by the actress’s mother, Mana Shetty. And once the house is ready, they will move out of the rented apartment and shift to their new home.

The construction of the building is still underway, reportedly. According to media reports, Suniel Shetty had bought the house for his daughter Athiya Shetty. However, another report said that not Suniel but KL Rahul has purchased their new home.

If the gossip mills are to be believed, the couple will be tying the knot by the end of this year, as they are looking out for have a winter wedding. However, there is no official confirmation on this from either side.

While the talks about their South Indian-style winter wedding are going strong, a report quoting Athiya Shetty’s close friend, rejected these rumours. The report by Bombay Times claimed that the two individuals have their respective professional commitments which they want to focus on at present.

