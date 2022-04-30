Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much

    First Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will soon be moving into a rented apartment, next to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Their monthly rent will leave you stunned.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    Early this month, reports about Lucknow Super Giant’s KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty moving in together had started doing rounds. As per reports, the couple has decided to rent a sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. Once the couple moves in together to their new abode, they will become neighbours to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, whose home is just two buildings away from that of Rahul and Athiya. Amidst this, there are reports about the whopping sum that the couple will be shelling out as monthly rent for their new flat. The amount of their rent will certainly leave you gasping for air.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will move into a new apartment after their marriage which is close to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence at Vastu in Bandra. The couple will be shelling out Rs 10 lakh per month as rent for their 4BHK lavish abode, reportedly.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have decided to get married by the end of this year. Soon after their wedding, they will be moving in at a new apartment which is on the 9th-floor of Sandhu Palace, a building located at Pali Hill in Bandra West, and is two buildings away from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Vastu apartment.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be staying in a rented apartment till the time their new house is completely ready. Their house is reportedly being designed by the actress’s mother, Mana Shetty. And once the house is ready, they will move out of the rented apartment and shift to their new home.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    The construction of the building is still underway, reportedly. According to media reports, Suniel Shetty had bought the house for his daughter Athiya Shetty. However, another report said that not Suniel but KL Rahul has purchased their new home.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    If the gossip mills are to be believed, the couple will be tying the knot by the end of this year, as they are looking out for have a winter wedding. However, there is no official confirmation on this from either side.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    While the talks about their South Indian-style winter wedding are going strong, a report quoting Athiya Shetty’s close friend, rejected these rumours. The report by Bombay Times claimed that the two individuals have their respective professional commitments which they want to focus on at present.

    Image: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul/Instagram

    Meanwhile, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Friday match by 20 runs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Now, another woman accuses Malayalam actor of sexual misconduct drb

    Vijay Babu Rape Case: Now, another woman accuses Malayalam actor of sexual misconduct

    Pisasu 2 teaser out Adrea Jeremiah looks impressive in Mysskin horror flick drb

    Pisasu 2 teaser out: Adrea Jeremiah looks impressive in Mysskin’s horror flick

    Exclusive Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi statement she can't get pregnant RBA

    Exclusive: Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi's statement ‘she can’t get pregnant’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K Pop band lyrics drb

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour Know all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour? Know all details here

    Patiala clashes Senior cops removed internet suspended till 6pm gcw

    Patiala clashes: Senior cops removed, internet suspended till 6pm

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him his family gcw

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy reveals Russian troops came close to capturing him, his family

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral - gps

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral

    India s peak power demand touches all-time high as heatwave sweeps states gcw

    India's peak power demand touches all-time high as heatwave sweeps states

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon