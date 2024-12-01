Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is under the Enforcement Directorate’s scrutiny in a pornography and money laundering case. Summoned to appear in Mumbai, Kundra faces allegations of producing explicit content and financial misconduct linked to various platforms and scams

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a pornography case. Kundra has been directed to appear at the ED's Mumbai office at 11 a.m. on Monday. This development follows ED raids at multiple locations associated with Kundra as part of a money laundering probe related to the creation and distribution of pornographic content.

Background of the Case

Kundra was arrested in July 2021 by the Mumbai Police on allegations of producing and distributing pornographic content. After securing bail, Kundra dismissed the accusations, asserting that he was being unfairly targeted and used as a scapegoat.

ED Investigations and Asset Seizures

Earlier this year, the ED intensified its probe into Kundra’s financial dealings, seizing assets worth ₹98 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam. The assets included a residential property in Juhu, a bungalow in Pune, and equity shares.

The legal issues stem from a broader investigation launched in 2018 into Amit Bharadwaj’s Ponzi scheme. Although Kundra and Shetty were not initially suspects, they were notified in April 2024 that their assets had been provisionally attached in connection with the case.

Allegations Against Raj Kundra

The pornography case surfaced in February 2021, initiated by the Mumbai Police after complaints from several women. These individuals alleged that they were coerced into performing in explicit content under the pretense of auditions for web series and films. The shoots were reportedly completed under pressure and later distributed via subscription-based apps like HotHit Movies and Hotshots, as well as websites such as Nuefliks.

In 2019, Kundra established Armsprime Media Private Limited, which became central to the investigation. Authorities accused Kundra of being the mastermind behind the creation of the Hotshots app, which was subsequently transferred to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based firm run by his brother-in-law, Pradeep Bakshi.

Claims of Witnesses

Investigators alleged that Kundra maintained control over the app and other related platforms, facilitating the distribution of explicit material and generating significant revenue through subscription fees. Testimonies from four of his employees reportedly corroborated these claims, offering detailed insights into the operational structure of the alleged illicit network. The investigation continues as Kundra faces fresh scrutiny from the ED regarding his role in the pornography racket and its links to financial irregularities.

