Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 sees sparks flying between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh as Avinash confesses his feelings for her. Will their bond grow, or face obstacles ahead?

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 has been an emotional rollercoaster with intense fights and high drama, but one element that has been largely missing until now is the romantic angle. However, it seems like sparks are finally flying between two housemates—Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Fans have been eagerly rooting for their growing connection, and it seems that Avinash might be ready to take things a step further.

In a recent episode, tensions flared between Avinash and Eisha after a disagreement during the ration task. Eisha, who had the power to influence the task, expressed disappointment over Avinash's performance, stating that he could have changed the course of the game. Avinash, visibly irritated, responded defensively, telling Eisha that they weren't working as a team. The argument escalated, and Eisha, hurt by his words, broke down in tears. She questioned whether Avinash had been doing her a favor by supporting her. Distressed, she retreated to the bathroom to calm down.

Later that night, however, a vulnerable moment between the two took place. As they lay in bed, Avinash whispered an apology to Eisha for his harsh behavior. He confessed that his feelings for her were beginning to affect his focus on the game. "I feel distracted, and it’s shaking me from the inside," he admitted. Eisha, taken aback, suggested that it might be best to just stay good friends, but Avinash’s emotions seemed to speak louder than his words.

Despite this emotional confession, the next day, another small tiff between them arose. Eisha asked Avinash to "shut up" during a food discussion, leading to another moment of tension. This begs the question—will their bond continue to grow, or will their differences halt the romance?

As Bigg Boss 18 continues, fans are eager to see whether Avinash and Eisha’s relationship will develop deeper or if their on-screen chemistry will remain just a passing moment.

