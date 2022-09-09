Oke Oka Jeevitham LEAKED: Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz for download

Unfortunately, Oke Oka Jeevitham has been leaked online in HD quality. On the first day of its release, the film starring Sharwanand and Amala Akkineni was pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers.

Released on September 9th, "Oke Oka Jeevitham" will be shown in theatres worldwide. Sharwanand is organising premiere screenings for the media and others. The film was previously shown to celebrities by the producers. The reaction to the celebrity show was overwhelmingly favourable.



It is said that the film is a mother-son story, ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ directed by Shree Karthick. Ritu Varma is the heroine. Amala Akkineni played Sharwanand’s mother. Also Read: Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP?

Oke Oka Jeevitham story:

Aadhi, Seenu, and Chaitanya are three best friends attempting to take control of their unfulfilling lives. Aadhi's desire to be a musician is hampered by social anxiety and bereavement, while Chaitanya faces significant difficulty in finding his ideal life mate. Seenu is a modest house broker who laments his lack of success in life. Paul, a scientist, gives them a chance to change the course of their fate by travelling through time. Will their efforts be successful?

