Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say

The Telugu movie Oke Oka Jeevitham written and directed by Sree Karthick is another experimental film about time travel. The film features Sharwanand, Ritu Varma and Amala Akkineni. Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi

Since the beginning of his career, Telugu actor Sharwanand has chosen the path less taken. The actor, unconcerned about fame or success, has continued to work on the projects he feels are best for his career. His most recent film, Oke Oka Jeevitham, was written and directed by Sree Karthick and is another unique movie that explores motherhood and time travel.

Oke Oka Jeevitham features Ritu Varma as the female lead, and has Amala Akkineni, Nassar, Yog Japee, Vennela Kishore, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead roles. The movie got mixed responses from the audience and critics.

A few excited moviegoers and Sharwanand enthusiasts who had seen the film before others tweeted their thoughts on Oke Oka Jeevitham. You may see them here:

The characters of Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are replaced by Sathish and Ramesh Tilak in Oke Oka Jeevitham, which is simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. In areas around Chennai and Hyderabad were used for the filming. November 2020 marked the end of the movie's production. Its publication, however, was put off for several reasons.

Sreejith Sarang handled the film's editing and cinematography. The movie's dialogue was written by the writer, director, and actor Tharun Bhascker. Jakes Bejoy created the soundtrack for the movie, produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures label.