Nysa Devgn ups hotness quotient in black dress with plunging neckline while partying in Dubai with friends

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry, rang in her New Year 2023 in Dubai with rumored beau Orhan Awatramani and their other friends. Nysa upped the glam and oomph factor in her black outfit with a plunging neckline while partying in Dubai with friends.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

The social activist Orhan Awatramani shared the pics on his social media handle. He is friends with all the star kids in town. Not so long back, Orhan got linked up to Janhvi Kapoor. In the past, he was once linked to Sara Ali Khan too. The heir of a big business family, Orhan Awatramani, has studied abroad and is also a social activist. Currently, the rumors mills are abuzz with claims of Nysa Devgn rumored to be dating Orhan Awatramani. Nysa and Orry have been seen together by the netizens and paparazzi hand in hand at various events in Mumbai which has added more fuel to their relationship rumors. ALSO READ: Nysa Devgn marks New Year 2023 eve in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and friends - VIEW PICS

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, rang in new year's eve with a star-studded party in Dubai with her set of friends and rumored BF Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. 1. Seen partying with Nysa was Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. For those unaware, Nysa Devgn, was snapped with Orhan Awatramani together at many events in Mumbai, where they were holding hands. It further fueled their romance and relationship rumors.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

2. Nysa and Orry are having a blast together as they are partying with their friends. In this picture, Nysa Devgn and Orry strike a stunning pose with their other friend.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

3. Nysa Devgn is a star kid who knows how to up the oomph and allure factor on social media. She has upped the hotness quotient dressed in a bold black dress with a plunging neckline. She also flaunted her cleavage while ringing in the New Year 2023 with her friends in Dubai. The duo are posing with their friends in this picture.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

4. Orry is also dressed in a green and black printed shirt with white stripes and black pants. Nysa is giving a dose of desirable hot looks to netizens in the pic as she is giving a pout with golden ray ban glasses on her eyes which are a bit downwards. The duo is posing with their friends in the picture and sharing a candid moment.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

5. Nysa Devgn has recently been in the headlines due to her closeness with Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. She has got the attention of netizens due to the same. While this said couple is rumored in the media that they might be dating. Surprisingly, they both have neither agreed nor denied the same. In this picture, Nysa is all happy and smiling as she gets hugged by Orry.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram