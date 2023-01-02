Nysa Devgn marks New Year 2023 eve in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and friends - VIEW PICS

While every bollywood star chose traveling to different destinations abroad or in India to mark their New Year's eve with family, friends, and partners. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry, rang in her New Year 2023 in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and their other friends.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

Nysa Devgn rang in the New Year 2023 in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and other friends. The star kid served alluring looks in a black dress with Goth makeup. The social activist Orhan Awatramani shared the pics on his social media handle. He is friends with all the star kids in town. Not so long back, Orhan got linked up to Janhvi Kapoor. In the past, he was once linked to Sara Ali Khan too. The heir of a big business family, Orhan Awatramani, has studied abroad and is also a social activist. ALSO READ: Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan, the young TV actress who bought her dream house in Mumbai worth crores?

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

Nysa upped the oomph factor in her black dress: The star kid chose a black LBD for her starry night out. Nysa's black dress outfit had a silver strap on it. She accentuated and enhanced her look with some Goth makeup. Nysa is really popular on social media.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

Nysa Devgn spotted with Ahan Shetty in Dubai: Suniel Shetty's son and bollywood actor Ahan Shetty was also in Dubai. It seems he went with Tania Shroff. Orhan Awatramani is friends with several star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

Nysa Devgn recently got closer to Orhan Awatramani: Orhan Awatramani is a businessman. He is the heir of a big business family. He also attended the engagement party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is Orhan Awatramani's bestfriend. The paparazzi and shutterbugs recently spotted Nysa and Orhan together at several events, adding more fuel to their relationship rumors.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram

Nysa Devgn is a gen Z fashionista: The star kid knows how to up the fashion game on social media. For a brunch outing in Dubai, she flaunted her A-level fashion game by donning a black skirt that had a slit along with a floral-themed top. We see Orhan with Nysa and his other female friend in the picture.

Image: Orhan Awatramani / Instagram