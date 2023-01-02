Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody

Now there is a new development in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The case has now gone into the Supreme court and is taking drastic turns each day. New revelations come out each time that are enough to shock the industry. According to Sheezan Khan's lawyer, the actor's mental health has gotten affected severely by being in custody. He is at a high-level risk of suicide.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It does not need to happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. This year we lost some unexpected names in the Indian TV industry. But out of all of them, Tunisha Sharma's death was shocking and painful.

TV star Tunisha, who took her own life by committing suicide, has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she ended her life by hanging herself in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

In the late actress's suicide case, there is a fresh update now. Sheezan is currently in the custody of the Waliv police. He is also being interrogated frequently by Mumbai Police and is facing a media trial. Now, the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul star, Sheezan Khan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, has said that his client is innocent. He has also requested that his client should get counseling and security to stop him from taking any drastic steps.

Speaking to the media, he even mentioned that the actor is at risk of suicide as his mental health is affected. The lawyer also accused Tunisha’s mother of deliberately and intentionally misguiding the investigation. Shailendra told reporters, "Unki khud ki mental status abhi kya hai. Yeh aap bhi nahi samajh paoge mai bhi nahi samajh paunga. Teen din pehle Taloja jail mein ek jan ne suicide kar liye. Iss wajah se humne counseling ka appeal mangha hai and counseling with security. Taki uspe nazar rakha jaye, usse akela na chodha jaaye."

Further, explaining his client’s mental state, he added, "Jisne pure zindagi me na police dhekha, na court dekha. Achanak aaj pure media ke samne woh trial face kar raha hai. Aap logone kya question mark daalke sabit kar diya hai uski jaankari mujhse behtar aap logo ko hai (For a person who has never had to deal with cops or visit courts, to now be facing a media trial. Even the verdicts being passed by the media using question marks, is not lost. So you guys know better.)"

Khan’s lawyer also revealed that they gave all the evidence to the police. On Monday, he will have a press conference where they will prove that all allegations against Sheezan are fake and that somebody else is responsible for this.