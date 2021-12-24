Nora Fatehi’s stunning dress to Deepika Padukone’s temple visit and more, here is where the stars were seen

A host of celebrities were spotted throughout the day in Mumbai on Thursday. Take a look at the pictures to know the details.

From Deepika Padukone’s temple visit ahead of 83’s release to Ranbir Kapoor’ dinner date with Alia Bhatt and friends, here is what your favourite celebrities were up to on Thursday night.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black zipper and black t-shirt. The ‘Brahmastra’ actor was spotted outside a restaurant in Juhu along with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan. Recently, Ranbir was seen at the motion poster release event of Brahmastra in Mumbai along with his co-star and girlfriend Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerjee. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

Nora Fatehi looked hot in her grey dress when she was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. The actress has been in midst of a controversy in regard to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. On the work front, she paired up with Guru Randhawa for a music video – ‘Dance Meri Rani’. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a white ensemble at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actress who is fondly called ‘Milky Beauty’ by her fans, looked pretty and stunning in her outfit.

Deepika Padukone visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai’s Dadar, ahead of the release of the film ‘83’ which will hit the theatres on Friday. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 world cup.

Ranveer Singh is all set for the big release of ‘83’ which will see a theatrical release on Friday. The actor was seen at the airport on Thursday along with his film’s director Kabir Khan. ‘*3” is a film based on the historic win of India at the 1983 world cup. In this film, Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev who led the cricket team in the world cup.

Kabir Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. Director of ‘83’, Kabir Khan has had two premieres of the film – o=the first one in Saudi Arabia and the other in Mumbai which was held on Wednesday night. ALSO READ: 83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

SS Rajamouli has been busy with the promotions of ‘RRR’. Recently he was in Mumbai for the trailer launch of RRR along with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. On Thursday, he was in Mumbai for another promotional event, and this time, Ram Charan had also joined his and Jr NTR for the event.

Ram Charan along with Jr NTR was also in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor had visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘RRR’.

Jr NTR was in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘RRR’.

Shraddha Kapoor’s leather pant with pointed heels is a perfect look for the winter season. However, what did not work was her sheer printed top. The actress was seen at the Mumbai airport.

Shilpa Shetty was seen at the airport along with his daughter on Thursday. The actress struck a pose for the shutterbugs while her daughter stole the show from her.

Bobby Deol was spotted with his son Aryaman Deol at Mizu in Mumbai. The father-son duo looped dapper for their night out.