Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here

Diljit Dosanjh has announced the Mumbai leg of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, set to take place on December 19. The much-awaited show promises an electrifying experience for fans. Tickets go live on November 22

The wait is over as Diljit Dosanjh has officially announced the Mumbai leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. On Wednesday, the popular Punjabi singer and actor shared a poster on Instagram, revealing his performance is scheduled for December 19 in Mumbai. The poster carried the announcement, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced." Reposting it, Diljit expressed his excitement, saying the addition of the Mumbai show had finally happened.

In a later statement, Diljit shared his enthusiasm, mentioning that Mumbai holds a special place as a city of dreams and magic, and he is thrilled to bring the Dil-Luminati experience to his fans there.

Tickets for the Mumbai concert will be available starting November 22, 2024, exclusively on Zomato Live. HSBC India cardholders will have early access to pre-sale tickets from 2 PM to 5 PM, with general ticket sales commencing at 5 PM onwards.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt super excited for Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series; Read on

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films & Live Events at Saregama India Ltd., commented that a tour of this scale would have been incomplete without including Mumbai. He added that finalizing permissions and legalities was the only delay in making the announcement.

Sandeep Batra, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC India, expressed delight at the association with Diljit Dosanjh, highlighting the artist’s ability to connect with millions through his music. He noted that music events like these allow HSBC to provide exclusive offers and unforgettable experiences to its customers.

The Dil-Luminati tour began with a grand show in Delhi, followed by performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. However, prior to the Hyderabad show, Diljit received a notice from the Telangana government cautioning him against performing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. The notice also prohibited the use of children during his performance, citing potential harm from loud sounds and flashing lights.

Responding during his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit addressed the notice by stating he would stop singing about alcohol if the government implemented a nationwide ban on it. This statement reflected his stand on the issue while continuing to entertain his fans with his vibrant performances.

Latest Videos