  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The grand premiere of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was a star-studded affair. Here are some fun and romantic moments from the event that was captured on camera.

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    The mega premiere of Kabir Khan directorial ‘89’ is one of the biggest film premieres that the Hindi film industry saw this year. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, almost every star from the industry flocked to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s event which was held on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. The premiere also witnessed some funny and romantic moments which went unmissable from the eyes of the shutterbugs. Presenting to you are some of the many such moments that shaped the film’s premiere as extra special.

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    Holding each other’s hands, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a romantic moment at the premiere. The two also exchanged a sweet kiss, giving heart-melting moments for their fans and us.

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    Another special moment was shared between Pankaj Tripathi and Ranveer Singh. Upon Pankaj’s arrival, Ranveer pulled the actor in a hug, showing the kind of bonding that each and every cast of the film has shared during the course of the film’s shoot. The movie will release on Friday, December 24 across the theatres.

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    Ranveer Singh and his gang of boys from the film had quite a ball at the premiere, posing for the pictures. While Ranveer has played the ‘captain’ of this sports drama, the film also has some stellar performances by actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Dhairya Karwa, Addinath Kothare, and R Badree.

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    The on-screen ‘Kapil Dev’, Ranveer Singh was at his best behaviour, enjoying all the attention that came his and his film members way. The actor was lifted in arms by a co-star as the two enjoyed a fun moment at the premiere.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    The boys of 83 had a blast at the event as they all posed together, creating a big frame that was filled with energy.

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    Entertaining moments is all that you expect in the presence of Ranveer Singh. The film’s protagonist struck a cricket pose along with his co-star, proving that his sports drama film, based on India’s first World Cup win, is here to hit a six and nothing less than that.

    ALSO READ: Ahead of 83 release Kapil Dev recalls his experience of lifting the World cup in 1983

    83 movie premiere Fun romantic moments at Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone event drb

    Ranveer Singh also indulged in selfie sessions with those who attended the special screening of the film 83 which show the historic win of the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev in the year 1983.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey Baliye Re watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out drb

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer teaser poster drb

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    BTS Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    Alia Bhatt groove to Justin Bieber peaches along with her girl gang WATCH drb

    Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender Round up 2021 Sabyasachi to Manyawar Dabur 7 most controversial ads that hurt the sentiments of Indians drb

    Round-up 2021: Sabyasachi to Manyawar, Dabur, 7 most controversial ads that ‘hurt’ the sentiments of Indians

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    From San Andreas, Everest to The Day After Tomorrow, 9 movies, based on natural disasters, that you MUST watch drb

    From San Andreas, Everest to The Day After Tomorrow, 9 movies, based on natural disasters, that you MUST watch

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were

    Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey Baliye Re watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon