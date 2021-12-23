83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

The grand premiere of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was a star-studded affair. Here are some fun and romantic moments from the event that was captured on camera.

The mega premiere of Kabir Khan directorial ‘89’ is one of the biggest film premieres that the Hindi film industry saw this year. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, almost every star from the industry flocked to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s event which was held on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. The premiere also witnessed some funny and romantic moments which went unmissable from the eyes of the shutterbugs. Presenting to you are some of the many such moments that shaped the film’s premiere as extra special.

Holding each other’s hands, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a romantic moment at the premiere. The two also exchanged a sweet kiss, giving heart-melting moments for their fans and us.

Another special moment was shared between Pankaj Tripathi and Ranveer Singh. Upon Pankaj’s arrival, Ranveer pulled the actor in a hug, showing the kind of bonding that each and every cast of the film has shared during the course of the film’s shoot. The movie will release on Friday, December 24 across the theatres.

Ranveer Singh and his gang of boys from the film had quite a ball at the premiere, posing for the pictures. While Ranveer has played the ‘captain’ of this sports drama, the film also has some stellar performances by actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Nishant Dahiya, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Dhairya Karwa, Addinath Kothare, and R Badree.

The on-screen ‘Kapil Dev’, Ranveer Singh was at his best behaviour, enjoying all the attention that came his and his film members way. The actor was lifted in arms by a co-star as the two enjoyed a fun moment at the premiere. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh played 4 hrs of cricket every day for six months to fit in Kapil Dev's shoes

The boys of 83 had a blast at the event as they all posed together, creating a big frame that was filled with energy.

Entertaining moments is all that you expect in the presence of Ranveer Singh. The film’s protagonist struck a cricket pose along with his co-star, proving that his sports drama film, based on India’s first World Cup win, is here to hit a six and nothing less than that. ALSO READ: Ahead of 83 release Kapil Dev recalls his experience of lifting the World cup in 1983