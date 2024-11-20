Jaggery in winter: Surprising health benefits you can't miss

Learn the top 5 reasons to include jaggery in your winter diet for improved health and warmth.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

Jaggery benefits in winter

Jaggery can replace refined sugar, especially in winter recipes like tea, sweets, and certain stews. This tradition continues in rural India. Jaggery offers numerous medicinal benefits, boosting overall immunity, making it ideal for winter consumption. 

article_image2

Immunity boost

Jaggery enhances immunity. Its antioxidants and minerals strengthen the immune system, helping fight seasonal infections like colds and fevers.

article_image3

Warming properties

Ayurveda considers jaggery thermogenic, making it suitable for winter. Including it in your diet can raise body temperature, providing comfort in cold weather. Jaggery offers warmth and essential nutrients, boosting immunity with daily consumption.

article_image4

Strengthen muscles

Winter can worsen muscle aches. Nutrient-rich jaggery, containing iron, magnesium, and potassium, supports muscle function and movement during winter. 

article_image5

Improved digestion

Winter's sluggishness and reduced water intake can hinder digestion. Jaggery stimulates digestive enzymes, relieving constipation.

 

article_image6

Blood pressure

Those with hypertension or heart conditions (without diabetes) may find winter challenging. Jaggery's potassium benefits blood pressure and heart health. Replace refined sugar with jaggery in tea and sweets. Combine it with sesame seeds for warmth or dissolve it in hot water. Use it in eggless desserts for various health benefits.

